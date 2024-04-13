British Muslims don't commit a lot of crime
Unlike their European counterparts
www.aporiamagazine.com
Key points to take away is that White Britons are actually marginally overrepresented in sexual offences while everyone on here claims that Muslim rape gangs are running rampant everywhere. White people in Britain actually abuse women more..
It's also comical that the writer says they have lower IQs than White Britons yet achieve the same academic success..
Are British people on sherdog lying?? Why would they do that??
"When it comes to arrests, I was able to find a detailed ethnic breakdown. The White British arrest rate is 8.8 per 1,000. By comparison, the three main Muslim groups have arrest rates of 9.3 for Pakistanis, 8.8 for Bangladeshis and just 2.8 for Arabs. So Muslim groups’ arrest rates are similar to or less than the White British rate.
I was also able to find a detailed ethnic breakdown of individuals dealt with by the criminal justice system for indictable offences. The three Muslim groups were slightly underrepresented overall but were slightly overrepresented among those dealt with for the most serious (indictable only) offences. Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Arabs make up 4.4% of the population. And they comprise 3.7% of those dealt with overall versus 4.7% of those dealt with for the most serious offences.4
As for White Britons, they were slightly underrepresented overall and were even more underrepresented among those dealt with for the most serious offences. They make up 74.4% of the population. And they comprise 69.5% of those dealt with overall versus 64.2% of those dealt with for the most serious offences.
Interestingly, the three Muslim groups were marginally underrepresented among those dealt with for the most serious sexual offences – whereas White Britons were marginally overrepresented
he evidence suggests that Muslims commit crime at rates that are not substantially higher those of White British people. This is noteworthy given that Muslims are much younger than average, so you’d expect them to commit more crime for that reason alone. The average White person in England and Wales is 43; the average Muslim is only 27.
It’s also worth noting that the average IQ for Pakistanis and Bangladeshis is at least half a standard deviation lower than the average for White British.5 So despite being younger and scoring lower on IQ tests than their White counterparts, they do not commit crime at substantially higher rates. On an age-adjusted basis, it’s likely that Muslims commit crime at rates that are only slightly higher than those of White Britons.
."
"Another observation consistent with British Muslims being positively selected is that Pakistanis and Bangladeshis achieve similar GCSE scores to Whites despite having lower average IQs. This suggests they may be selected in terms of non-IQ traits like motivation or conscientiousness. Interestingly, lone parent households are marginally less common among Pakistanis and Bangladeshis than they are among Whites – while being substantially more common among Blacks.6
Alternatively or in addition, Britain may have simply done a better job of integrating Muslims than other countries in Western Europe.
A third possibility is that British Muslim communities maintain practices of informal social control that are absent or weaker in European Muslim communities. Perhaps in Britain there is more oversight of young Muslim men’s behaviour by community leaders? I have no specific evidence for this theory but I thought it was worth mentioning.
Muslims commit a lot of crime in Europe and it’s widely assumed this is also true in Britain. However, the overrepresentation of Muslims in British prisons can be explained by prison conversions and, to a lesser extent, foreign Muslim prisoners. What’s more, the distribution of crime by ethnicity suggests that Muslims commit crime at only slightly higher rates than White Britons when adjusting for age.
Exactly what explains the difference between Britain and other Western European countries is unclear. Muslim immigrants to Britain being more positively selected is likely part of the explanation. Greater informal social control in British Muslim communities may be another."