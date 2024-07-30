Colby is Coping So Hard....His Bum Soul Is Burning

kingmob6
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2018
- Messages
- 9,931
- Reaction score
- 14,112
0:00 Intro
0:52 Belal win reaction
3:29 On Belal
5:00 If Belal is champ for long
6:11 On Colby fighting Shavkat not Belal for the belt
6:51 Thoughts on Shavkat
10:20 If Dustin could be next
12:25 The truth behind his beef with Dustin
14:10 Dustin Restaurant Face Off
15:00 Return timeline
Dropping just some random tidbits
Colby is basically suffering hard. And Continues to Embarrass himself t0 a new Low. Its hilarious in many ways, he is like a little child. His Logical Capabilities wrapped up in his shtick have eroded any sense of a legitimate fighter. His a caricature of himself at this point. I laughed a bunch. He is lost and his pain is deep. I've enjoyed Colby's shtick for some laughs, but this was a different type of a laugh, cause you can see the jealousy and pain seep through his whole demeanor. He is utterly devastated.
Quick Summary of this epic embarrassment of an interview
- Expresses disappointment with the fight, calling both fighters 'bums' and claiming the fans were robbed of entertainment.; Lmao, he forgot that he just fought Leon, and looked like it was a senior 65+ circus fight. Dropped all the excuses about injuries, he was robbed because he supports Trump or whatever else his little brain can muster.
- He then launches personal attacks on Belal, calling him a 'racist juice monkey' and questioning his appearance(he has a dildo on his face teeth fucked up etc) disgusting excuse for a human, a grown man virgin, he would take his man card etc (Does he want to fuck him or something? )
- begs for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. Coping hard that Belal won in his first try…He was a twitter warrior for months, calling Belal slow, retarded etc
- Dismisses the idea about fighting any real contenders, like Ian or Rahmanov, calling them bums as well.
- According to Colby, he would easily knock him out, finish him etc….when did he actually finish his last fight? Has he ever knocked anybody out ever? Belal would wipe the floor with him.
- Talks about bitcoin and Colby Coin
- Thinks that Belal has been hiding from him and avoiding him at all costs, and only time he wanted to fight him when he already was scheduled to fight for a title; eventhough Belal called him out multiple times and wanted to fight him when Kamaru and Leon were fighting for example, on the same card. No mention how Colby ducked all contenders for years lol and how Belal said he will fight all the new contenders, doesn't matter
- Shits on Ali Abdelazi for stealing money and for getting Belal fights…blah blah.
- The guy from submissive radio just strokes his dick the whole time, just an embarrassment…yikes
- Colby repeatedly expresses his desire for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. He claims he will do 'whatever it takes' to get a title shot, even suggesting he might engage in political propaganda for Donald Trump. He also dismisses the idea of fighting actual contenders like Ian Machado Garry or Shavkat Rakhmonov, calling them 'bums'.
- Thinks Belal is just going to take the easiest fights and at the same time do what Dana tells him. The proceeds to call out Dustin Poirier, while insulting him..can’t make this shit up lmao.
- Plus other gold nuggets like Belal can’t draw PPV…yet his PPV card with Masvidal didn’t even generate 400K, and Masvidal was the draw.
- Get’s asked about Shavkat….reluctantly answers with fear on his face, probably the first time he ever mentions his name, calles him Shavrat, for sherbro fans. Says he is nothing special, and goes quite real quick.
- Makes more excuses for his bum performance against Leon, does admit he sucked really bad.