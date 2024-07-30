Colby is Coping So Hard....His Bum Soul Is Burning

Submission Radio (should be call Submissive Radio) in general is embarrassing. Always sucking up to anyone they interview, and the co host just a little while ago said Usman should be next at WW.



Honestly Colby being ranked where he is and media people taking this guy seriously shows that this is entertainment as much as it is a "sport" . Its a joke and very few fans are laughing anymore.



I mean I feel like Colby cant even achieve the heel minimum of pissing people off nowadays, like really who gives a shit what this guy does next until he fights a real contender. Boring in the cage and fake, the worse combination for an MMA fighter.



I'm not saying this to derail the thread into some stupid partisan War Room thing, but for real if it wasn't for Donald Trump no casual fan would know this guys name, and he'd be down in the rankings or out of the UFC.