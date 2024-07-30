Colby is Coping So Hard....His Bum Soul Is Burning

kingmob6

kingmob6

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2018
Messages
9,931
Reaction score
14,112


0:00 Intro
0:52 Belal win reaction
3:29 On Belal
5:00 If Belal is champ for long
6:11 On Colby fighting Shavkat not Belal for the belt
6:51 Thoughts on Shavkat
10:20 If Dustin could be next
12:25 The truth behind his beef with Dustin
14:10 Dustin Restaurant Face Off
15:00 Return timeline
Dropping just some random tidbits

Colby is basically suffering hard. And Continues to Embarrass himself t0 a new Low. Its hilarious in many ways, he is like a little child. His Logical Capabilities wrapped up in his shtick have eroded any sense of a legitimate fighter. His a caricature of himself at this point. I laughed a bunch. He is lost and his pain is deep. I've enjoyed Colby's shtick for some laughs, but this was a different type of a laugh, cause you can see the jealousy and pain seep through his whole demeanor. He is utterly devastated.



Quick Summary of this epic embarrassment of an interview

  • Expresses disappointment with the fight, calling both fighters 'bums' and claiming the fans were robbed of entertainment.; Lmao, he forgot that he just fought Leon, and looked like it was a senior 65+ circus fight. Dropped all the excuses about injuries, he was robbed because he supports Trump or whatever else his little brain can muster.
  • He then launches personal attacks on Belal, calling him a 'racist juice monkey' and questioning his appearance(he has a dildo on his face teeth fucked up etc) disgusting excuse for a human, a grown man virgin, he would take his man card etc (Does he want to fuck him or something? )
  • begs for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. Coping hard that Belal won in his first try…He was a twitter warrior for months, calling Belal slow, retarded etc
  • Dismisses the idea about fighting any real contenders, like Ian or Rahmanov, calling them bums as well.
  • According to Colby, he would easily knock him out, finish him etc….when did he actually finish his last fight? Has he ever knocked anybody out ever? Belal would wipe the floor with him.
  • Talks about bitcoin and Colby Coin
  • Thinks that Belal has been hiding from him and avoiding him at all costs, and only time he wanted to fight him when he already was scheduled to fight for a title; eventhough Belal called him out multiple times and wanted to fight him when Kamaru and Leon were fighting for example, on the same card. No mention how Colby ducked all contenders for years lol and how Belal said he will fight all the new contenders, doesn't matter
  • Shits on Ali Abdelazi for stealing money and for getting Belal fights…blah blah.
  • The guy from submissive radio just strokes his dick the whole time, just an embarrassment…yikes
  • Colby repeatedly expresses his desire for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. He claims he will do 'whatever it takes' to get a title shot, even suggesting he might engage in political propaganda for Donald Trump. He also dismisses the idea of fighting actual contenders like Ian Machado Garry or Shavkat Rakhmonov, calling them 'bums'.
  • Thinks Belal is just going to take the easiest fights and at the same time do what Dana tells him. The proceeds to call out Dustin Poirier, while insulting him..can’t make this shit up lmao.
  • Plus other gold nuggets like Belal can’t draw PPV…yet his PPV card with Masvidal didn’t even generate 400K, and Masvidal was the draw.
  • Get’s asked about Shavkat….reluctantly answers with fear on his face, probably the first time he ever mentions his name, calles him Shavrat, for sherbro fans. Says he is nothing special, and goes quite real quick.
  • Makes more excuses for his bum performance against Leon, does admit he sucked really bad.
 
He's a fraud bum who will never sniff another titleshot again.

Go fight 39 year old WW's who come off losses like you have for the past 6 years.

The fact he had a staring contest with Leon in an undeserved titlefight, looks like the bum he is and then goes on to call out Wonderboy who lost to Shavkat the same night, tells you everything you need to know.

Fuck Colby Bumington.
 
kingmob6 said:


0:00 Intro
0:52 Belal win reaction
3:29 On Belal
5:00 If Belal is champ for long
6:11 On Colby fighting Shavkat not Belal for the belt
6:51 Thoughts on Shavkat
10:20 If Dustin could be next
12:25 The truth behind his beef with Dustin
14:10 Dustin Restaurant Face Off
15:00 Return timeline
Dropping just some random tidbits

Colby is basically suffering hard. And Continues to Embarrass himself t0 a new Low. Its hilarious in many ways, he is like a little child. His Logical Capabilities wrapped up in his shtick have eroded any sense of a legitimate fighter. His a caricature of himself at this point. I laughed a bunch. He is lost and his pain is deep. I've enjoyed Colby's shtick for some laughs, but this was a different type of a laugh, cause you can see the jealousy and pain seep through his whole demeanor. He is utterly devastated.



Quick Summary of this epic embarrassment of an interview

  • Expresses disappointment with the fight, calling both fighters 'bums' and claiming the fans were robbed of entertainment.; Lmao, he forgot that he just fought Leon, and looked like it was a senior 65+ circus fight. Dropped all the excuses about injuries, he was robbed because he supports Trump or whatever else his little brain can muster.
  • He then launches personal attacks on Belal, calling him a 'racist juice monkey' and questioning his appearance(he has a dildo on his face teeth fucked up etc) disgusting excuse for a human, a grown man virgin, he would take his man card etc (Does he want to fuck him or something? )
  • begs for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. Coping hard that Belal won in his first try…He was a twitter warrior for months, calling Belal slow, retarded etc
  • Dismisses the idea about fighting any real contenders, like Ian or Rahmanov, calling them bums as well.
  • According to Colby, he would easily knock him out, finish him etc….when did he actually finish his last fight? Has he ever knocked anybody out ever? Belal would wipe the floor with him.
  • Talks about bitcoin and Colby Coin
  • Thinks that Belal has been hiding from him and avoiding him at all costs, and only time he wanted to fight him when he already was scheduled to fight for a title; eventhough Belal called him out multiple times and wanted to fight him when Kamaru and Leon were fighting for example, on the same card. No mention how Colby ducked all contenders for years lol and how Belal said he will fight all the new contenders, doesn't matter
  • Shits on Ali Abdelazi for stealing money and for getting Belal fights…blah blah.
  • The guy from submissive radio just strokes his dick the whole time, just an embarrassment…yikes
  • Colby repeatedly expresses his desire for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. He claims he will do 'whatever it takes' to get a title shot, even suggesting he might engage in political propaganda for Donald Trump. He also dismisses the idea of fighting actual contenders like Ian Machado Garry or Shavkat Rakhmonov, calling them 'bums'.
  • Thinks Belal is just going to take the easiest fights and at the same time do what Dana tells him. The proceeds to call out Dustin Poirier, while insulting him..can’t make this shit up lmao.
  • Plus other gold nuggets like Belal can’t draw PPV…yet his PPV card with Masvidal didn’t even generate 400K, and Masvidal was the draw.
  • Get’s asked about Shavkat….reluctantly answers with fear on his face, probably the first time he ever mentions his name, calles him Shavrat, for sherbro fans. Says he is nothing special, and goes quite real quick.
  • Makes more excuses for his bum performance against Leon, does admit he sucked really bad.
Click to expand...

What a fair, balanced and entirely unbiased write up of the interview.
 
Prick_Flair said:
Colby coin is the dumbest thing I've heard all day

<{1-17}>
Click to expand...

And the safest! Always buy coins from struggling and potentially desperate fighters you wouldn't trust enough to lend a dollar to in real life!
 
Submission Radio (should be call Submissive Radio) in general is embarrassing. Always sucking up to anyone they interview, and the co host just a little while ago said Usman should be next at WW.

Honestly Colby being ranked where he is and media people taking this guy seriously shows that this is entertainment as much as it is a "sport" . Its a joke and very few fans are laughing anymore.

I mean I feel like Colby cant even achieve the heel minimum of pissing people off nowadays, like really who gives a shit what this guy does next until he fights a real contender. Boring in the cage and fake, the worse combination for an MMA fighter.

I'm not saying this to derail the thread into some stupid partisan War Room thing, but for real if it wasn't for Donald Trump no casual fan would know this guys name, and he'd be down in the rankings or out of the UFC.
 
Slowly fading into irrelevance, both in the cage and in life. Oh well, at least he can hire women to hang out with him after Proprietor Trump dumped him like he did Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka and Trump University.
 
There's only one way he can redeem himself. By KO'ing Jake Paul in boxing. And he'll get KO'd trying. So might as well kill himself now. Just kidding. He lost his powers ever since Biden took office. A second Trump presidency will make Colby Great Again!
 
"Colby coin" lmao, if you invest in that in 2024 you deserve to get rug pulled & lose everything. <lol>

I think the UFC is ready to serve him up to the younger fighters finally, 3 strikes you're out, 3 chances to win the title and he failed them all.
 
Colby deserves to get jumped again. At this point I can´t stand him anymore. Stupid trash talker. Never shuts up. Weak gimmick. Boring and under Belal.
 
I just hate when fighters don’t fight. Don’t complain from the sidelines about the division if you’re not fighting in it. These spotpickers, trying to cherry-pick a perfect matchup or a title shot on anything but activity and merit piss me off.

I’d rather have a boring champ who defended the belt than this garbage. Him calling out than ducking Ian Garry should have destroyed what’s left of shits fans give about this guy. Pathetic stuff.

If you’re so unhappy, shut up and fight somebody. Actually do something about it. Actions speak louder than words.
 
imagine he gets a title shot and beats Belal lol, people thought sherdog would meltdown if Belal beat Leon, but i think Colby winning the title is where the REAL meltdown would happen
 
Carrotman23 said:
I'm not saying this to derail the thread into some stupid partisan War Room thing, but for real if it wasn't for Donald Trump no casual fan would know this guys name, and he'd be down in the rankings or out of the UFC.
Click to expand...
Substance Abuse said:
Slowly fading into irrelevance, both in the cage and in life. Oh well, at least he can hire women to hang out with him after Proprietor Trump dumped him like he did Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka and Trump University.
Click to expand...
Guess which one is supposedly a moderator. The answer might surprise you.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
imagine he gets a title shot and beats Belal lol, people thought sherdog would meltdown if Belal beat Leon, but i think Colby winning the title is where the REAL meltdown would happen
Click to expand...
I used to always think that about various fights in the division but the truth of the matter is Colby is a coward and won’t risk his undeserved rank against anybody unless they’re past their prime, a good matchup or it’s an undeserved title shot. I doubt he’d even fight Belal now
 
kingmob6 said:


0:00 Intro
0:52 Belal win reaction
3:29 On Belal
5:00 If Belal is champ for long
6:11 On Colby fighting Shavkat not Belal for the belt
6:51 Thoughts on Shavkat
10:20 If Dustin could be next
12:25 The truth behind his beef with Dustin
14:10 Dustin Restaurant Face Off
15:00 Return timeline
Dropping just some random tidbits

Colby is basically suffering hard. And Continues to Embarrass himself t0 a new Low. Its hilarious in many ways, he is like a little child. His Logical Capabilities wrapped up in his shtick have eroded any sense of a legitimate fighter. His a caricature of himself at this point. I laughed a bunch. He is lost and his pain is deep. I've enjoyed Colby's shtick for some laughs, but this was a different type of a laugh, cause you can see the jealousy and pain seep through his whole demeanor. He is utterly devastated.



Quick Summary of this epic embarrassment of an interview

  • Expresses disappointment with the fight, calling both fighters 'bums' and claiming the fans were robbed of entertainment.; Lmao, he forgot that he just fought Leon, and looked like it was a senior 65+ circus fight. Dropped all the excuses about injuries, he was robbed because he supports Trump or whatever else his little brain can muster.
  • He then launches personal attacks on Belal, calling him a 'racist juice monkey' and questioning his appearance(he has a dildo on his face teeth fucked up etc) disgusting excuse for a human, a grown man virgin, he would take his man card etc (Does he want to fuck him or something? )
  • begs for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. Coping hard that Belal won in his first try…He was a twitter warrior for months, calling Belal slow, retarded etc
  • Dismisses the idea about fighting any real contenders, like Ian or Rahmanov, calling them bums as well.
  • According to Colby, he would easily knock him out, finish him etc….when did he actually finish his last fight? Has he ever knocked anybody out ever? Belal would wipe the floor with him.
  • Talks about bitcoin and Colby Coin
  • Thinks that Belal has been hiding from him and avoiding him at all costs, and only time he wanted to fight him when he already was scheduled to fight for a title; eventhough Belal called him out multiple times and wanted to fight him when Kamaru and Leon were fighting for example, on the same card. No mention how Colby ducked all contenders for years lol and how Belal said he will fight all the new contenders, doesn't matter
  • Shits on Ali Abdelazi for stealing money and for getting Belal fights…blah blah.
  • The guy from submissive radio just strokes his dick the whole time, just an embarrassment…yikes
  • Colby repeatedly expresses his desire for another title shot, despite his lack of recent wins over top contenders. He claims he will do 'whatever it takes' to get a title shot, even suggesting he might engage in political propaganda for Donald Trump. He also dismisses the idea of fighting actual contenders like Ian Machado Garry or Shavkat Rakhmonov, calling them 'bums'.
  • Thinks Belal is just going to take the easiest fights and at the same time do what Dana tells him. The proceeds to call out Dustin Poirier, while insulting him..can’t make this shit up lmao.
  • Plus other gold nuggets like Belal can’t draw PPV…yet his PPV card with Masvidal didn’t even generate 400K, and Masvidal was the draw.
  • Get’s asked about Shavkat….reluctantly answers with fear on his face, probably the first time he ever mentions his name, calles him Shavrat, for sherbro fans. Says he is nothing special, and goes quite real quick.
  • Makes more excuses for his bum performance against Leon, does admit he sucked really bad.
Click to expand...

you're a legend for providing the summary. I wouldn't be able to bear listening to that flog dribbling on.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
imagine he gets a title shot and beats Belal lol, people thought sherdog would meltdown if Belal beat Leon, but i think Colby winning the title is where the REAL meltdown would happen
Click to expand...

Yeah good thing he's not getting a title shot.
 
Colby is definitely one of the most overrated fighters of the past decade
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
leon waiting to fight the winner of chandler and connor
Replies
4
Views
350
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
big franklin
Belal beats Shavkat.
2
Replies
23
Views
572
blaseblase
blaseblase
Leon Edwards
Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards
Rhood
Anyone else think Belal fights Max for the BMF belt?
2
Replies
27
Views
814
italiamusica
italiamusica

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,928
Messages
55,943,264
Members
175,003
Latest member
aj_

Share this page

Back
Top