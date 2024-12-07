Where is FKL? He could return and clean out 170 easily

I saw a headline for a ONE event Lee vs Rasulov and thought that FKL was going to beat down some dagestani, but it turns out it’s some Asian Lee.



Where the heck is FKL? He matches up well against Belal and Leon. In fact he probably KO’s Belal easily, similar to how he brutally stiffened Gregor Gillespi. Also at 155 he matches up well against Islam and Arman.