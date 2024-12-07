Where is FKL? He could return and clean out 170 easily

I saw a headline for a ONE event Lee vs Rasulov and thought that FKL was going to beat down some dagestani, but it turns out it’s some Asian Lee.

Where the heck is FKL? He matches up well against Belal and Leon. In fact he probably KO’s Belal easily, similar to how he brutally stiffened Gregor Gillespi. Also at 155 he matches up well against Islam and Arman.
 
Give it 5 years and every champion in the UFC will be an explosive and athletic individual just like boxing. Kevin Lee will be one of them.
 
I always think Fighter Kevin Lee's name is Fuckle when I see his initials.
 
Wish it were true but he's just lost something he cant get back
 
