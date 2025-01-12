  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

injured shavkat should be replaced by...

It has to be Jacobe Smith

Belal ain't taking Jacobe down. Jacobe has arguably the best physique in welter weight history, and his hand speed looks like Vitor Belfort. He would KO Belal so easily. Belal is tiny.

This fight is a million times better than Belal vs shavkat. Belal vs Shavkat would look like Belal vs Luque and be an absolute disgrace of a fight.
 
The guy who won his first UFC fight yesterday? This is one of the worst "peak Sherdog" reactions I've ever seen
Seriously.

It's like he's actively trying to have the shittiest got take ever.


I have been following Jacobe Smith for a while now and he has tremendous potential.

But suggesting he should get a title shot right now might be the dumbest idea I have heard in a long time. Certainly the dumbest idea this year.
 
