injured shavkat should be replaced by...

Cheese_&_mma_lover
It has to be Jacobe Smith
Belal ain't taking Jacobe down. Jacobe has arguably the best physique in welter weight history, and his hand speed looks like Vitor Belfort. He would KO Belal so easily. Belal is tiny.
This fight is a million times better than Belal vs shavkat. Belal vs Shavkat would look like Belal vs Luque and be an absolute disgrace of a fight.
