Sadly the amount of corruption within the CIA and across all US (and presumably probably everywhere else) government agencies is abhorrent.



I have a friend who works in anti-espionage for one of the 3 letter government agencies and she has told me that US agencies are deeply infiltrated with members of a certain political cult with a century plus track record of death and demonize and that people that she flags, that she identifies as either notable risks, or that she finds literal direct political affiliation to enemy political groups somehow magically get waived thru by other corrupt member of the aforementioned political party.





While my post is certainly a different issue than the sexual conduct issue, the point stands that when you have a corrupt agency policing itself, OF COURSE it will be a fucking train wreck.