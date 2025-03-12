  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International German papers reporting: German Intelligence concluded Covid leaked from lab

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,919
Reaction score
25,191
Breaking news:

Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung - 2 of Gemany's biggest newspapers, both mainstream, are reporting right now that BND (Germany's equivalent of the CIA) concluded in 2020 that Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab.

They concluded the virus was a result of gain-of-function experiments.

After Trump came into office the CIA released a report saying Covid likely originated in the lab (but has low confidence on the conclusion). The report was "completed at the behest of the Biden admin and former CIA director William Burns".

---

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign intelligence service in 2020 put at 80%-90% the likelihood that the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic was accidentally released from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, two German newspapers reported on Wednesday.

According to a joint report by publications Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung, Germany's spying agency BND had indications that the institute had conducted gain-of-function experiments, whereby viruses are modified to become more transmissible to humans for research purposes.

It also had indications that numerous violations of safety regulations had occurred at the lab, the papers said.
The spy agency assessment's was based on an unspecified intelligence operation code-named "Saaremaa" as well as on publicly-available data. It had been commissioned by the office of Germany's chancellor at the time, Angela Merkel, but never published, the report said.

BND declined to comment. When asked about the report in a press conference, outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz also declined to comment on Wednesday.

---------------

apnews.com

The CIA believes COVID most likely originated from a lab but has low confidence in its own finding

The CIA now believes the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated from a laboratory.
apnews.com apnews.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA now believes the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated from a laboratory, according to an assessment that points the finger at China even while acknowledging that the spy agency has “low confidence” in its own conclusion.

The finding is not the result of any new intelligence, and the report released Saturday was completed at the behest of the Biden administration and former CIA Director William Burns. It was declassified and released Saturday on the orders of President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the agency, John Ratcliffe, who was sworn in Thursday as director.

The nuanced finding suggests the agency believes the totality of evidence makes a lab origin more likely than a natural origin. But the agency’s assessment assigns a low degree of confidence to this conclusion, suggesting the evidence is deficient, inconclusive or contradictory.


----

I know Fauci got a pardon but I think Trump should still find a way to haul him and Peter Daszak before congress. Or at the very least use the intelligence resources of the US to investigate them. Even if they can't be arrested, it serves society to find out what these two know.
 
Last edited:
Everyone with a couple of functioning brain cells knew this from the beginning. The media, and a lot of government institutions, lost a ton of credibility due to the blatant cover-up. Not just in the U.S. but world-wide.

They knew, yet they kept bullshitting us. I'm not even sure why because at the end of the day, it's not like there's been any sort of a backlash towards any of the parties involved. People just kind of accepted it and moved on.
 
MicroBrew said:
Breaking news:

Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung - 2 of Gemany's biggest newspapers, both mainstream, are reporting right now that BND (Germany's equivalent of the CIA) concluded in 2020 that Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab.
Click to expand...
They knew from the start but waited for 5 years so the backlash won't be as severe and conservatives can't say "I fucking told you so you literal cocksucker!".
 
We were racist for even thinking it was that, remember...

www.nationalreview.com

The Lab-Leak Theory Is Unbearably Racist | National Review

It’s imperative that we bring this debate back to the very not-racist theory that exotic eating habits are to blame.
www.nationalreview.com www.nationalreview.com

I'm sure I could find 100s of articles of that stupid nonsense

Everything is racist nowadays, that's the default defense mechanism it seems when people can't handle facts and stats. And it's working pretty well, people quiet down on certain subjects.
 
Kingz said:
In other words, the right was right
Click to expand...
Shouldn’t have even been about left or right, but smart or stupid. But yeah, the vast majority of those on the left is are stupid and lack any semblance of critical thinking.
 
MicroBrew said:
Breaking news:

Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung - 2 of Gemany's biggest newspapers, both mainstream, are reporting right now that BND (Germany's equivalent of the CIA) concluded in 2020 that Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab.

They concluded the virus was a result of gain-of-function experiments.

After Trump came into office the CIA released a report saying Covid likely originated in the lab (but has low confidence on the conclusion). The report was "completed at the behest of the Biden admin and former CIA director William Burns".

---

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign intelligence service in 2020 put at 80%-90% the likelihood that the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic was accidentally released from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, two German newspapers reported on Wednesday.

According to a joint report by publications Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung, Germany's spying agency BND had indications that the institute had conducted gain-of-function experiments, whereby viruses are modified to become more transmissible to humans for research purposes.

It also had indications that numerous violations of safety regulations had occurred at the lab, the papers said.
The spy agency assessment's was based on an unspecified intelligence operation code-named "Saaremaa" as well as on publicly-available data. It had been commissioned by the office of Germany's chancellor at the time, Angela Merkel, but never published, the report said.

BND declined to comment. When asked about the report in a press conference, outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz also declined to comment on Wednesday.

---------------

apnews.com

The CIA believes COVID most likely originated from a lab but has low confidence in its own finding

The CIA now believes the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated from a laboratory.
apnews.com apnews.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA now believes the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated from a laboratory, according to an assessment that points the finger at China even while acknowledging that the spy agency has “low confidence” in its own conclusion.

The finding is not the result of any new intelligence, and the report released Saturday was completed at the behest of the Biden administration and former CIA Director William Burns. It was declassified and released Saturday on the orders of President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the agency, John Ratcliffe, who was sworn in Thursday as director.

The nuanced finding suggests the agency believes the totality of evidence makes a lab origin more likely than a natural origin. But the agency’s assessment assigns a low degree of confidence to this conclusion, suggesting the evidence is deficient, inconclusive or contradictory.


----

I know Fauci got a pardon but I think Trump should still find a way to haul him and Peter Daszak before congress. Or at the very least use the intelligence resources of the US to investigate them. Even if they can't be arrested, it serves society to find out what these two know.
Click to expand...
...even while acknowledging that the spy agency has “low confidence” in its own conclusion.


LOL
 
no-shit-ethan-hunt.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MLarson
Opinion CIA Now Believes Covid-19 Came From Lab Leak
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
LangfordBarrow
LangfordBarrow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,301
Messages
57,020,518
Members
175,500
Latest member
mcjinglenuts

Share this page

Back
Top