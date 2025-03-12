The CIA believes COVID most likely originated from a lab but has low confidence in its own finding The CIA now believes the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated from a laboratory.

Breaking news:Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung - 2 of Gemany's biggest newspapers, both mainstream, are reporting right now that BND (Germany's equivalent of the CIA) concluded in 2020 that Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab.They concluded the virus was a result of gain-of-function experiments.After Trump came into office the CIA released a report saying Covid likely originated in the lab (but has low confidence on the conclusion). The report was "completed at the behest of the Biden admin and former CIA director William Burns".---I know Fauci got a pardon but I think Trump should still find a way to haul him and Peter Daszak before congress. Or at the very least use the intelligence resources of the US to investigate them. Even if they can't be arrested, it serves society to find out what these two know.