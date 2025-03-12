MicroBrew
Breaking news:
Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung - 2 of Gemany's biggest newspapers, both mainstream, are reporting right now that BND (Germany's equivalent of the CIA) concluded in 2020 that Covid-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab.
They concluded the virus was a result of gain-of-function experiments.
After Trump came into office the CIA released a report saying Covid likely originated in the lab (but has low confidence on the conclusion). The report was "completed at the behest of the Biden admin and former CIA director William Burns".
---
FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign intelligence service in 2020 put at 80%-90% the likelihood that the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic was accidentally released from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, two German newspapers reported on Wednesday.
According to a joint report by publications Die Zeit and Sueddeutscher Zeitung, Germany's spying agency BND had indications that the institute had conducted gain-of-function experiments, whereby viruses are modified to become more transmissible to humans for research purposes.
It also had indications that numerous violations of safety regulations had occurred at the lab, the papers said.
The spy agency assessment's was based on an unspecified intelligence operation code-named "Saaremaa" as well as on publicly-available data. It had been commissioned by the office of Germany's chancellor at the time, Angela Merkel, but never published, the report said.
BND declined to comment. When asked about the report in a press conference, outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz also declined to comment on Wednesday.
---------------
WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA now believes the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated from a laboratory, according to an assessment that points the finger at China even while acknowledging that the spy agency has “low confidence” in its own conclusion.
The finding is not the result of any new intelligence, and the report released Saturday was completed at the behest of the Biden administration and former CIA Director William Burns. It was declassified and released Saturday on the orders of President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the agency, John Ratcliffe, who was sworn in Thursday as director.
The nuanced finding suggests the agency believes the totality of evidence makes a lab origin more likely than a natural origin. But the agency’s assessment assigns a low degree of confidence to this conclusion, suggesting the evidence is deficient, inconclusive or contradictory.
----
I know Fauci got a pardon but I think Trump should still find a way to haul him and Peter Daszak before congress. Or at the very least use the intelligence resources of the US to investigate them. Even if they can't be arrested, it serves society to find out what these two know.
