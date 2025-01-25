MLarson
CIA shifts assessment on Covid origins, saying lab leak likely caused outbreak
The agency said it has “low confidence” in its judgment and that it would continue evaluating new intelligence reporting.
www.nbcnews.com
The Central Intelligence Agency on Saturday said it has shifted its previous assessments and has concluded that it’s likely the Covid-19 virus was leaked from a Chinese lab before it became a global pandemic but added that the agency had “low confidence” in its judgment.