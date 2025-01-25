Well no fucking shit... the odds that a once in a century pandemic happened to originate, just down the road from a class IV bio lab, that just happened to not only be studying, but also performing gain of function research on the exact type of virus that caused the pandemic... and a lab that had a history of previous lab leaks, seems to be a little unlikely are they not?



If anyone actually believes that it suddenly appeared somewhere other than that lab... I have a bridge to sell you.