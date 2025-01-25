  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion CIA Now Believes Covid-19 Came From Lab Leak

MLarson

MLarson

Mar 3, 2023
2,779
4,457
www.nbcnews.com

CIA shifts assessment on Covid origins, saying lab leak likely caused outbreak

The agency said it has “low confidence” in its judgment and that it would continue evaluating new intelligence reporting.
The Central Intelligence Agency on Saturday said it has shifted its previous assessments and has concluded that it’s likely the Covid-19 virus was leaked from a Chinese lab before it became a global pandemic but added that the agency had “low confidence” in its judgment.
 
Not sure if they mean "Low confidence" in thinking it did come from the lab or didn't.
 
This hurt my reputation because I was posting bat memes during the pandemic. I am suing the CIA.
 
MLarson said:
Not sure if they mean "Low confidence" in thinking it did come from the lab or didn't.
It means they have low confidence that it actually did come from a lab. We’ve had reports like these before, stated with low confidence. Hard to put much value on it.
 
MLarson said:
The Central Intelligence Agency on Saturday said it has shifted its previous assessments and has concluded that it’s likely the Covid-19 virus was leaked from a Chinese lab before it became a global pandemic but added that the agency had “low confidence” in its judgment.
Imagine that.... this called covering ones ass...
 
BFoe said:
It means they have low confidence that it actually did come from a lab. We’ve had reports like these before, stated with low confidence. Hard to put much value on it.
Why even release that now though?
 
Well no fucking shit... the odds that a once in a century pandemic happened to originate, just down the road from a class IV bio lab, that just happened to not only be studying, but also performing gain of function research on the exact type of virus that caused the pandemic... and a lab that had a history of previous lab leaks, seems to be a little unlikely are they not?

If anyone actually believes that it suddenly appeared somewhere other than that lab... I have a bridge to sell you.
 
MLarson said:
Not sure if they mean "Low confidence" in thinking it did come from the lab or didn't.
The NYTimes article does a better job of quoting the officials in charge:

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/25/us/politics/cia-covid-lab-leak.html

The agency made its new assessment with “low confidence,” which means the intelligence behind it is fragmentary and incomplete.

To boost the natural origins theory, intelligence officers would like to find the animal that passed it to a human or find a bat carrying what was the likely ancestor of the coronavirus that causes Covid.
Similarly, to seal the lab leak, the intelligence community would like to find evidence that one of the labs in Wuhan was working on a progenitor virus that directly led to the epidemic.
Neither piece of evidence has been found.

Five agencies, including the National Intelligence Council and the Defense Intelligence Agency, assessed that natural exposure most likely caused the epidemic. But they said that they had only low-confidence in their assessment.

Until now, two agencies, the F.B.I. and Department of Energy, thought a lab leak was more likely. But their theories are different. The F.B.I. believes the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Energy Department put its bet on another lab, the Wuhan Center for Disease Control.


So two thing about the above: 1) I kinda agree with the intelligence officials who say it doesn't matter WHERE in China the leak came from because China is responsible for either not regulating their disease research labs or their outdoor food markets, and clearly tried to cover it up. So I'm all for throwing 100% guilt at China. and 2) the quotes serve as proof that low intelligence posters like @CantCucktheTuck didn't read the article.
 
Every time I hear people talking about Covid's origins I keep thinking of that segment Jon Stewart pointed out the absurdity in not taking the lab leak seriously
 
