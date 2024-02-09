Economy Chocolate prices double as Cocoa shortages hits the world before Valentine's Day

Cocoa prices have surged to all-time highs this week as bad weather conditions hammer crop yields in West Africa, home to three quarters of the world's production.
The rise in cocoa prices will inevitably lead to higher chocolate prices for consumers, industry insiders say, potentially impacting sales for the chocolate makers just before Valentine's Day, the third-largest holiday for chocolate sales after Easter and Christmas.

Cocoa futures prices have surged more than $1,000 or nearly 40% since the start of the year to hit an intraday all-time high of $5,874 per metric ton Thursday.
The El Nino weather phenomenon is causing drier temperatures in West Africa, hurting crop yields in Ghana and Ivory Coast, the two largest producers of the bean.
"The changing weather patterns means that the potential yields of cocoa are now permanently impaired," Humza Hussain, a commodities analyst at TD Asset Management, told CNBC Thursday.

Fox by the Sea said:
me in 2080, chocolate is extinct for over 40 years: i once ate 3 snickers bars, and i threw half a bar away.
the public, in tears, a woman faints: NOOOO!!
Its like we are devolving to when chocolate was only for the rich. Looks like my wife isn't getting a box of chocolates this year.
 
I am married and I
never celebrate Valentines day.

Pro tip: You can only pull this off of you regularly buy gifts & flowers throughout the year.
 
HomeCheese said:
Yeah, big coco shortage. Sure there is pal. Did somehow valentines day sneak up on people this year?

It's just some BS to get a few more bucks out of people.
- The climate is making the cocoa production slow.
Man. I love chocolate!:confused:
 
The incoming chocolate shortage is not surprise news. It was expected. I believe it was even a thread about it last summer here on sherdog.
Catastrophic low supply after very large part of the 2023 crops yield for the worlds largest producers either was drowned in rain or dried away after lack of rain.
It sucks, but dwindling supply and skyrocketing demands lead to record high prices. That should not surprise anyone.
 
