Cocoa prices have surged to all-time highs this week as bad weather conditions hammer crop yields in West Africa, home to three quarters of the world's production.
The rise in cocoa prices will inevitably lead to higher chocolate prices for consumers, industry insiders say, potentially impacting sales for the chocolate makers just before Valentine's Day, the third-largest holiday for chocolate sales after Easter and Christmas.
Cocoa futures prices have surged more than $1,000 or nearly 40% since the start of the year to hit an intraday all-time high of $5,874 per metric ton Thursday.
The El Nino weather phenomenon is causing drier temperatures in West Africa, hurting crop yields in Ghana and Ivory Coast, the two largest producers of the bean.
"The changing weather patterns means that the potential yields of cocoa are now permanently impaired," Humza Hussain, a commodities analyst at TD Asset Management, told CNBC Thursday.
