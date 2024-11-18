  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Charles Oliveira Talks Double Ligament Injury, Praying With Jon Jones at UFC 309

hq720.jpg

After beating Michael Chandler for the second time in the co-main event of UFC 309, UFC 309 revealed that he had torn two knee ligaments two weeks before the fight.


“I didn’t want to talk about that, because if I lose it sounds like an excuse and if I win, it sounds like I'm overvaluing myself, but unfortunately someone leaked,” Oliveira told UFC Fight Pass Brazil reporter Evelyn Rodrigues, revealing that the possibility of withdrawing from the fight had never been contemplated. “After I tore these two ligaments, the doctor indicated I should go between four and six weeks without training. I stopped training for the last 15 days and just kept doing some work out in the gym. I knew these fights would lead me back to a title shot, so there was no way I would drop out.”

Oliveira also criticized referee Keith Peterson's lack of attention during the fight, during which his opponent committed several fouls including a stream of hammerfists to the back of Oliveira's head during a critical fifth-round rally. “I know Chandler didn’t do it on purpose, sometimes it happens in the heat of the fight, but the referee is there to prevent fouls, and he didn’t do that at all. I received many blows on my nape, I got my eye poked twice and also my glove was grabbed. I indicated to the referee, but he did nothing.”

In a postfight interview with Brazilian reporter Diego Ribas of AgFight, Oliveira also revealed a curious detail about an experience with Jon Jones. “I've always admired Jones. He has always been very nice with me, but this time we had the opportunity to get closer and when we left the weigh-ins we got back to the hotel in the same van and as soon as we got there he asked if I also belonged to Team Christ and invited me to pray with him. It was such a great moment.”

Asked about his future plans to return to the octagon, Charles left in the hands of his head coaches Diego Lima and Jorge Patino. “I believe Islam [Makhachev] and [Arman] Tsarukyan must fight in January, but I'll leave that to my coaches Diego Lima and Jorge 'Macaco' to decide. When they decide with UFC, I'll be ready.”

Charles Oliveira Talks Double Ligament Injury, Praying With Jon Jones at UFC 309

The former lightweight champ, victorious at UFC 309 on Saturday, revealed some of what went on behind the scenes in New York, as well as his plans for what comes next.
Chandler is 100% one of the dirtiest fighters in the game. Many punches to the back of the head, fence grabs, eye pokes, grabbing the gloves...all in one fight. And the blatant fish hook against Dustin.

Given the fact that he's lost 4 out of 5 fights (his lone win was against a completely washed Tony) and he got completely played by Conor, perhaps it makes sense. Chandler wreaks of desperation.
 
Damn... so what did we have? Like minor MCL and meniscus tears that didn't require surgery?
 
laleggenda27 said:
Chandler is 100% one of the dirtiest fighters in the game. Many punches to the back of the head, fence grabs, eye pokes, grabbing the gloves...all in one fight. And the blatant fish hook against Dustin.

Given the fact that he's lost 4 out of 5 fights (his lone win was against a completely washed Tony) and he got completely played by Conor, perhaps it makes sense. Chandler wreaks of desperation.
Click to expand...

Left Hook Lacy said:
Damn... so what did we have? Like minor MCL and meniscus tears that didn't require surgery?
Click to expand...
Dr Chandler reporting for duty

speedy-recovery-get-well-soon.gif
 
Chandler and Charles hanging out at rehab

broken-leg-weelchair.gif
 
Keith Peterson is so bad that the fighters just openly criticize him , it must be impossible to get fired from that job
 
