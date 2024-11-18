Kowboy On Sherdog
“I didn’t want to talk about that, because if I lose it sounds like an excuse and if I win, it sounds like I'm overvaluing myself, but unfortunately someone leaked,” Oliveira told UFC Fight Pass Brazil reporter Evelyn Rodrigues, revealing that the possibility of withdrawing from the fight had never been contemplated. “After I tore these two ligaments, the doctor indicated I should go between four and six weeks without training. I stopped training for the last 15 days and just kept doing some work out in the gym. I knew these fights would lead me back to a title shot, so there was no way I would drop out.”
Oliveira also criticized referee Keith Peterson's lack of attention during the fight, during which his opponent committed several fouls including a stream of hammerfists to the back of Oliveira's head during a critical fifth-round rally. “I know Chandler didn’t do it on purpose, sometimes it happens in the heat of the fight, but the referee is there to prevent fouls, and he didn’t do that at all. I received many blows on my nape, I got my eye poked twice and also my glove was grabbed. I indicated to the referee, but he did nothing.”
In a postfight interview with Brazilian reporter Diego Ribas of AgFight, Oliveira also revealed a curious detail about an experience with Jon Jones. “I've always admired Jones. He has always been very nice with me, but this time we had the opportunity to get closer and when we left the weigh-ins we got back to the hotel in the same van and as soon as we got there he asked if I also belonged to Team Christ and invited me to pray with him. It was such a great moment.”
Asked about his future plans to return to the octagon, Charles left in the hands of his head coaches Diego Lima and Jorge Patino. “I believe Islam [Makhachev] and [Arman] Tsarukyan must fight in January, but I'll leave that to my coaches Diego Lima and Jorge 'Macaco' to decide. When they decide with UFC, I'll be ready.”
Charles Oliveira Talks Double Ligament Injury, Praying With Jon Jones at UFC 309
The former lightweight champ, victorious at UFC 309 on Saturday, revealed some of what went on behind the scenes in New York, as well as his plans for what comes next.
www.sherdog.com
