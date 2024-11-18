Chandler is 100% one of the dirtiest fighters in the game. Many punches to the back of the head, fence grabs, eye pokes, grabbing the gloves...all in one fight. And the blatant fish hook against Dustin.



Given the fact that he's lost 4 out of 5 fights (his lone win was against a completely washed Tony) and he got completely played by Conor, perhaps it makes sense. Chandler wreaks of desperation.