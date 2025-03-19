Kowboy On Sherdog
These days, however, “do Bronx” isn’t holding out much hope for the 36-year-old Irishman to return to the Octagon in any fashion. McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, and his scheduled return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last June was scrapped during fight week when “Notorious” pulled out of the event due to a broken toe. McGregor continues to make headlines outside of the cage — most recently for a meeting with President Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day — but there has been no word on a potential fight booking.
“To be honest, I don’t know why people are still talking about Conor McGregor. He’s done everything he wanted to do in the sport and now he chooses to live his life the way he’s living it,” Oliveira said in a recent interview with Oddspedia.
“We’ve been waiting for him to come back, and Michael Chandler has been waiting for about two years and he hasn’t shown up. I think fans should forget about Conor McGregor coming back. He’s not going to fight again.”
Oliveira, a former 155-pound champion, figures to have a number of interesting options for his next Octagon appearance — even if McGregor isn’t one of them. After besting Chandler via unanimous decision in his most recent outing at UFC 309, the Brazilian has his sights set on another run at lightweight gold.
“I was talking about fighting Max Holloway for BMF, but it looks like he’s going to fight Dustin Poirier. To be honest, I want to fight for the title. I think I deserve it,” Oliveira said. “[Islam] Makhachev won’t fight for a while, and that’s why the BMF idea came up. I want to fight for the title anyway, now I’m just waiting for the call.”
Oliveira had a chance to earn a title shot at UFC 300, but he dropped a majority decision to Arman Tsaruyan in what was perceived as a No. 1 contender’s bout. Tsarukyan’s opportunity fell by the wayside when he withdrew from a proposed bout against Makhachev at UFC 311. Instead, Makhachev defended his belt against Renato Carneiro on short notice. As it stands, there is no clear No. 1 contender for Makhachev.
“The division is very complicated,” Oliveira said. “I think I deserve to be next in line, but I work for Zuffa. They’re talking about Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria. I’m just waiting for the call. I don’t know who’s going to be next, there’s been talks, but I just don’t know.”
Topuria, who recently vacated the featherweight belt, is an intriguing addition to the lightweight division. Oliveira is confident in his chances against the Georgian-Spaniard.
“I’ll fight whoever they tell me to fight. I have nothing but respect for Ilia Topuria, but that’s at lightweight,” he said. “It’s the toughest division you’ll ever see and I have power in my hands. I believe in my jiu-jitsu, but I believe I can knock out Ilia Topuria.”
