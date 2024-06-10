  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Carlos Prates Admits to Smoking Cigarettes During Camp, On Fight Day

Who else lights up a cigarette before a fight? I know Sakuraba used to smoke cigs all the time.

Carlos Prates certainly doesn’t function like most elite fighters.

Prates knocked out Charlie Radtke with a knee to the body at UFC on ESPN 57 on Saturday. Prates was seen smoking a cigarette when he found out that he would be returning home with a $50,000 bonus for his performance.

Before finding out about his bonus win, Prates revealed that he had smoked even on the day of the fight. Having spent more years of his life as a smoker than as a non-smoker, it is now just a part of the routine for “Carlao.”

“I think I smoke since [I was] 15 years old,” Prates told Full Send MMA. “I have more time living smoking than without smoking. So for me it’s normal, I smoke before the fight, on the day of the fight, it’s normal. Now we here in Louisville, so I try to go drink some whiskey because here is capital of whiskey and I really like whiskey.”

Prates also admits that’s he is a difficult fighter to work with due to his lifestyle habits. The 30-year-old, who identifies more as a fighter than as an athlete, claims to face a lot of criticism for choosing the high life. However, Prates doesn’t lack when it comes to putting in the work and is glad that his father and coach have found a way to work around that.

“I don’t know is it’s nice to say that or not, but I’m not the guy like I’m athlete. I like to say I’m fighter, I’m not athlete,” Prates said. “Everybody say bad things because sometimes I go to party or smoke cigarettes and drink. Of course, it’s not good but I know how to find a way… When I come to train, I’m the first guy to come to the gym and the last one to leave the gym. And I think because of my lifestyle people sometimes they say s—t or bad things. But my coach Pablo Flabio and my daddy Chris they know how to work with me.”

More: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/C...ng-Cigarettes-During-Camp-On-Fight-Day-193979

 
Based Carlos out here winning POTN's while puffing on lung darts. Hespect.
 
Not sure what changed for the dude but his early career he went 4 - 3, 5 - 4, 7 - 5, 10 - 7, then suddenly is now on a 9 fight win streak, with 8 being stoppages - 2 in the UFC - 1 on the contender.
 
I used to love getting out of jiu jitsu classes and sparking up a ciggie. I don’t know why people equate smoking with bad cardio…I was in the military with a shit ton of dudes who’d burn a pack a day and run sub-six minute miles. Long term, yeah, it’s shit for your body, and it is an impediment to maximizing health, but it’s not impossible to be both high performing and a smoker.
 
Not sure what changed for the dude but his early career he went 4 - 3, 5 - 4, 7 - 5, 10 - 7, then suddenly is now on a 9 fight win streak, with 8 being stoppages - 2 in the UFC - 1 on the contender.
Maybe he switched to lights?
 
