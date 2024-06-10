I used to love getting out of jiu jitsu classes and sparking up a ciggie. I don’t know why people equate smoking with bad cardio…I was in the military with a shit ton of dudes who’d burn a pack a day and run sub-six minute miles. Long term, yeah, it’s shit for your body, and it is an impediment to maximizing health, but it’s not impossible to be both high performing and a smoker.