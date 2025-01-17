Card is still a 9/10

Which one of these fights do you not love ? Moicano is a funny dude, this one is good. Co-main is awesome, the two best in the division. Jiri Hill doesn't need to be explained, LHW bangers. Than a HW treat, I love the rare ranked HW fights, finally. Holland is funny and matches up well with Ridder who recently was the One FC champ. Kevin called him a quitter.i'm not disapointed card stays strongMy picsIslam under 1.5 rounds sub or tko.Umar win decision or finishJamahal by KO. Sorry boys. Evenly matches, I just think Jamahal is good, but would not bet a dime on this. Maybe Jiri is the better grappler. Or Jiri gets the KO.I don't know Sergei vs Almeida. Maybe Polar Bear.Actually I don't know bout Kevin and Reider, let's pick Kevin. Nah Reider by submission.All I know is I pick Islam and Umar.Ps : Dana cash app me my 30 bucks for hyping your card on sherdog