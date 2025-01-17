Card is still a 9/10

Trabaho
bleep bloop
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 10,177
- Reaction score
- 8,821
Which one of these fights do you not love ? Moicano is a funny dude, this one is good. Co-main is awesome, the two best in the division. Jiri Hill doesn't need to be explained, LHW bangers. Than a HW treat, I love the rare ranked HW fights, finally. Holland is funny and matches up well with Ridder who recently was the One FC champ. Kevin called him a quitter.
i'm not disapointed card stays strong
My pics
Islam under 1.5 rounds sub or tko.
Umar win decision or finish
Jamahal by KO. Sorry boys. Evenly matches, I just think Jamahal is good, but would not bet a dime on this. Maybe Jiri is the better grappler. Or Jiri gets the KO.
I don't know Sergei vs Almeida. Maybe Polar Bear.
Actually I don't know bout Kevin and Reider, let's pick Kevin. Nah Reider by submission.
All I know is I pick Islam and Umar.
Ps : Dana cash app me my 30 bucks for hyping your card on sherdog
i'm not disapointed card stays strong
My pics
Islam under 1.5 rounds sub or tko.
Umar win decision or finish
Jamahal by KO. Sorry boys. Evenly matches, I just think Jamahal is good, but would not bet a dime on this. Maybe Jiri is the better grappler. Or Jiri gets the KO.
I don't know Sergei vs Almeida. Maybe Polar Bear.
Actually I don't know bout Kevin and Reider, let's pick Kevin. Nah Reider by submission.
All I know is I pick Islam and Umar.
Ps : Dana cash app me my 30 bucks for hyping your card on sherdog