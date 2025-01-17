  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Card is still a 9/10

Trabaho

Trabaho

bleep bloop
@Silver
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
10,177
Reaction score
8,821
Which one of these fights do you not love ? Moicano is a funny dude, this one is good. Co-main is awesome, the two best in the division. Jiri Hill doesn't need to be explained, LHW bangers. Than a HW treat, I love the rare ranked HW fights, finally. Holland is funny and matches up well with Ridder who recently was the One FC champ. Kevin called him a quitter.

i'm not disapointed card stays strong
Screenshot_20250117_214020_Google.jpg

My pics

Islam under 1.5 rounds sub or tko.
Umar win decision or finish
Jamahal by KO. Sorry boys. Evenly matches, I just think Jamahal is good, but would not bet a dime on this. Maybe Jiri is the better grappler. Or Jiri gets the KO.
I don't know Sergei vs Almeida. Maybe Polar Bear.
Actually I don't know bout Kevin and Reider, let's pick Kevin. Nah Reider by submission.
All I know is I pick Islam and Umar.

Ps : Dana cash app me my 30 bucks for hyping your card on sherdog
 
1e08ca2455b1caedffbf15e1e1823f3a.gif
 
Card is good main is now garbage. Islam getting another crap fight. Obviously not his fault but shit.
 
It's good but not a 9/10 with a squash match main event and Kevin Holland vs RdR

I'd say these changes dropped it from a 9 to a 7
 
Disapointed by the card changes, still a good card. The only thing that can make up for Arman dropping out of the main is Money Moicano shocking the world, but this is very unlikely to happen.
 
I'd rather it be Arman but at least this is actually an appropriate replacement. Not some 1 win streak bullshit. He might be able to keep the fight interesting as well.
 
It loses some hype because you take two banger fights and combined them into 1 mid fight.
 
Last minute fights usually are pretty awkward. I'm happy Islam is fighting still, but it's still just a step up from a can squash match like pride. We lost Moicano/Dariush which could've propelled him to fight a real top guy. I'm gonna basically say we have 2 less fights and give it 8/10,
 
JBGuy420 said:
It's a 7.8 now for me. The main event is the number 10 guy who didn't have a training camp vs the champ.
Click to expand...

Money had a full camp he was ready to fight Dariush tomorrow.

Beneil is higher ranked but 0-2 in his last two while Moicano is on a streak.

Moicano is tryna get paid that Anderson Silva money. Of course he's stepping up.
 
It's a 7.8 now for me. The main event is the number 10 guy who didn't have a training camp vs the champ.
shunyata said:
Money had a full camp he was ready to fight Dariush tomorrow.

Beneil is higher ranked but 0-2 in his last two while Moicano is on a streak.

Moicano is tryna get paid that Anderson Silva money. Of course he's stepping up.
Click to expand...
Ah okay. Fight still sucks. The worst in the top ten vs the best. 🥱
 
Card wasn't even a 7 to begin with. Now it's a 5 at best.
 
Tweak896 said:
Last minute fights usually are pretty awkward. I'm happy Islam is fighting still, but it's still just a step up from a can squash match like pride. We lost Moicano/Dariush which could've propelled him to fight a real top guy. I'm gonna basically say we have 2 less fights and give it 8/10,
Click to expand...
This fight isn't even worth watching unless you want to see someone destroyed as a spectacle.
 
The shock and disappointment I’m feeling right now is a 10/10.
 
The card is a 8 at BEST now… lost the best match up for a belt at that
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 1-18
Replies
14
Views
229
Doughie99
Doughie99
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT
Replies
18
Views
261
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
lerobshow
5 reasons why UFC 311 is a must watch
Replies
18
Views
559
Ares Black
Ares Black
TerraRayzing
is Jiri underrated now?
2
Replies
29
Views
732
Brigfa2
Brigfa2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,444
Messages
56,777,076
Members
175,399
Latest member
kuyapulls

Share this page

Back
Top