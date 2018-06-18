Car recommendations

Just bought a car this weekend.



I had 10 year old Mazda 3, put 170,000 miles on it without a single problem outside of normal wear and tear type stuff. I've owned Toyotas and stuff before but nothing was even close to as reliable as the Mazda. Bought a 2018 Mazda3.



I just need a reliable commuter car that's pretty good on gas and this fits the bill. Hoping in a few years electric/hybrid will be a better option, I just don't feel like it's quite there yet. Can't recommend mazda highly enough though, I probably could have gotten another couple years out of it with some minor repairs but just didn't want to put the money in.