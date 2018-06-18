Car recommendations

Ok Sherbros, my old ass car finally shit the bed and I'm now in the market for something new.

I had an older Expedition with 125k plus miles on it and my intake manifold just failed and now its leaking coolant. It's a 700 dollar fix and the car is maybe worth a grand.

Looking to get a small SUV or even a midsized sedan.

So what do you Sherbros drive and/or recommend.

I'm open to leasing or buying and am looking to keep payments under 300 a month.
 
Buy an old crown vic and make it look like a police car and then people will think you're a cop
 
My alternator died and the dealership gave me an Acura RDX as a loaner. It drove pretty well and Acuras are always good for cost of ownership.
 
I really enjoy my old ass 2009 IS350. It's reliable, fun to drive,quick for a sedan, and still looks good for being damn near 10 years old.
 
Just bought a car this weekend.

I had 10 year old Mazda 3, put 170,000 miles on it without a single problem outside of normal wear and tear type stuff. I've owned Toyotas and stuff before but nothing was even close to as reliable as the Mazda. Bought a 2018 Mazda3.

I just need a reliable commuter car that's pretty good on gas and this fits the bill. Hoping in a few years electric/hybrid will be a better option, I just don't feel like it's quite there yet. Can't recommend mazda highly enough though, I probably could have gotten another couple years out of it with some minor repairs but just didn't want to put the money in.
 
small SUV huh? i think i got you bro, this is the Terradyne Gurkha Civ, you can even choose if you want it armored or not, perfect for the family, hauling cargo and the apocalypse, also check out the interior, that is some fancy shit, you wont regret this.

SPECS
  • Engine: 6.7 L V8 turbo diesel. 330 HP, 750 lb-ft of torque
  • Transmission: 6 speed automatic
  • Driveline: 4x4 shift on the fly. 4.88 ratio limited slip differential
  • Fuel capacity: 40 gal / 151 L
  • GVW: Up to 19,500 lbs / 8,845 Kg
  • Speed: tire speed rated @ 130 km/h / 81 MpH
  • Braking: 4 wheel vented disc ABS
  • Vehicle weight: Up to 13,500 lbs / 6123 Kg - option dependent
  • Armoring: Optional
4x4-Armored-Vehicles-Gurkha_3.jpg


1FDUF4HT0FEC06013-33.jpg


images
 
I actually saw one of these rolling around the city. Was like WTF is that? Thing stood out like mad.
 
Looks great if I wanted to pay 300 000 for a 2008 F150 interior in an H3 doing cosplay
 
The guy who works next to me has been going back and forth between the Audi Q5 and Acura RDX for months.

He really liked the RDX but went with the Audi to keep the boss happy.
 
We're actually thinking about getting a Subaru Forester right now because I don't think I'm giving off a strong enough suburban lesbian family vibe.
 
Medulla Omoplata said:
Buy an old crown vic and make it look like a police car and then people will think you're a cop
I was thinking, buy an old Crown Vic and add a "Not a Cop" logo on both sides. Then he'll get his privacy.

@Protectandserve practice like you play. Buy a police interceptor style Ford Explorer.
B89C3463-92EB-4B10-B92D-4607C3A0857E.jpeg
Then sneak it into the motor pool for free repairs as needed, lol.
 
Probably smaller than you are looking for, but I’ve got a Fiat 500, I love it, far and away my favourite car I’ve ever owned. It’s got a great engine, economical, nippy around town, happy cruising at motorway speeds, stylish and huge fun to drive. It’s due to be changed in January 2019 but I can’t see myself parting with it.
 
Buy a Camry or Highlander if you don't want a headache.
 
bmw 320 special edition, just like me. loaded with gadgets, drives well, and its a bmw. nuff said.
 
