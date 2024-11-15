  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Calling All Shookologists

Interesting.

Jon has a slight tremble on his inhale right after shaking Stipe's hand. For a moment he breaks eye contact and glances downwards, then comes back up to Stipe's eyes. Very different from most other Jon Jones staredowns.

Dare I say...we're finally seeing Bones a little...shook?

Stipe meanwhile looks like fucking Mirko staring at Jon. Chilling words from Stipe on the microphone as well.

"abuomftie,filey amd new."
 
Stipe winning this. Here's a pic of Jones at the strip club last night partying



6065743.jpg


gallery-movies-howard-the-duck-lea-thompson.jpg
 
I'm more curious; was Jones booed more? or was it mixed?
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Interesting.

Jon has a slight tremble on his inhale right after shaking Stipe's hand. For a moment he breaks eye contact and glances downwards, then comes back up to Stipe's eyes. Very different from most other Jon Jones staredowns.

Dare I say...we're finally seeing Bones a little...shook?

Stipe meanwhile looks like fucking Mirko staring at Jon.
sure but what about Stipe?

he was rejected the handshake at the presser staredown but still puts his hand out there again like a cuck?
 
usernamee said:
sure but what about Stipe?

he was rejected the handshake at the presser staredown but still puts his hand out there again like a cuck?
No, I think it was Stipe just being a gentleman. He's a genuinely great guy who finds purpose in serving his community more than being a world famous pugilist, who may not see Jon as we all see him.
Stipe straight up might think that he hurt Jon's feelings and gave him a chance to shake on it before the contest, which Jon took. That would be more the cuck move, to take the handshake after making a show of not giving one, no?
 
Stipe should become a motivational speaker.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Interesting.

Jon has a slight tremble on his inhale right after shaking Stipe's hand. For a moment he breaks eye contact and glances downwards, then comes back up to Stipe's eyes. Very different from most other Jon Jones staredowns.

Dare I say...we're finally seeing Bones a little...shook?

Stipe meanwhile looks like fucking Mirko staring at Jon. Chilling words from Stipe on the microphone as well.

"abuomftie,filey amd new."
iu
 
HHJ said:
Bro.

He's gonna do his best to fuck him up tommorow. There is no cuckery involved.


Also Jones is shook.
I think Jones is shook and Steeps a little cucked

should make for hell of a war
 
Jones social disorder makes him immune to Shookology

Stipe, confident as always sees a little bitch. Did the same kinda stardown with ngannou both times.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Is that weird Stipe comb over something he invented?
I don't think I have seen it before.
I am not sure what haircut Stipe has now. He was rocking the Nazi officer haircut for a little bit then he let it grow out and it was something about Mary style.
 
