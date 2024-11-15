Calling All Shookologists

Your opinion of the ceremonial faceoff between Jones and Miocic is hereby requested.
Interesting.
Jon has a slight tremble on his inhale right after shaking Stipe's hand. For a moment he breaks eye contact and glances downwards, then comes back up to Stipe's eyes. Very different from most other Jon Jones staredowns.
Dare I say...we're finally seeing Bones a little...shook?
Stipe meanwhile looks like fucking Mirko staring at Jon.
Or a classy sportsmansure but what about Stipe?
he was rejected the handshake at the presser staredown but still puts his hand out there again like a cuck?
No, I think it was Stipe just being a gentleman. He's a genuinely great guy who finds purpose in serving his community more than being a world famous pugilist, who may not see Jon as we all see him.
he was rejected the handshake at the presser staredown but still puts his hand out there again like a cuck?
Is that weird Stipe comb over something he invented?Jones and Lil Jon both have fucked up hairlines.
Bro.like a cuck?
Bro.
He's gonna do his best to fuck him up tommorow. There is no cuckery involved.
Also Jones is shook.
No, I think it was Stipe just being a gentleman. He's a genuinely great guy who finds purpose in serving his community
Both Jones and Lil Jon have fucked up hairlines.
Both Jones and Lil Jon have fucked up hairlines.

I am not sure what haircut Stipe has now. He was rocking the Nazi officer haircut for a little bit then he let it grow out and it was something about Mary style.
I don't think I have seen it before.