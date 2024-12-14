Caio Borralho vs Khamzat

How likely is it to happen and how does it go?

Seems the kind of fight you put on a Pantoja/Woman title fight PPV to get some extra buys. With the renegotiation of the TV deal, seems there is a big chance the fight happens.
If Khamzat didn't drop out of half his fights and missed weight before he probably doesn't take it but I don't know if he is in position to refuse fights....

I think they shit the bed and make it a 3 rounder though. Khamzat has a much bigger name and it favours him tremendously...
 
i'd have to favor cum-shot. but i wouldn't sleep on Caio. he's a dark horse and damn talented
 
Something interesting is that caio trained with khamzat and said khamzat has the best cardio he has ever seen and he correctly predicted khamzat to dominate whittaker. I think caio would do better than Rob and make it a closer fight but still lose due to the wrestling gap
 
Caio has said that Chimaev and Strickland are on another level than anything he's felt in sparring. Them being a bit ahead of him.

I trust his words and basically think he'd lose (also based on what I've seen in fights of course)
 
