Media DC says he's against Chimaev vs. Borralho at UFC 317

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,052
Reaction score
7,911


He's so brave, because for a while guys, no one was calling Khamzat Chimaev out. Nobody! But for Borralho it's worth it, he's like
'I'm in' and later says that Khamzat said yes to the fight, that it's available to happen. He said 'Let's do it!' but I, I got a problem with
this though. There’s no reason for an interim championship fight - Imma just put it out there. If there’s an interim title fight, being that Dricus has just fought very recently, it would be in my opinion, one of the most unjust interim titles made in recent UFC history. He's a champion that defends the belt and he's beating all the biggest names in that weightclass.

There is no need for an interim title fight but I do believe that this is what could happen. But then what does that do for Imavov? If he was the guy that Borralho was originally going to fight - where does this put him in all of this? What does it do for Imavov who's rolling right now, he's rolling and deserving to fight one of those guys. Everything felt so clean at 185 and this injury now mocks it up a little bit. If I'm Imavov I say 'This trifecta needs to becoma a foursome, because I have earned that'. Let's call a spade a spade, he deserves to be there.

But we need to give Dricus du Plessis his flowers, because after everytime he fights we retroactively talk about his greatness like
'Ah, I'm so tired. I can't believe that I doubted him again'. And this champion deserves the ability to deal with his injury, so I think Chimaev should just have to wait him out.
 
Because of the broken shin, I disagree that it's an unjust interim title - it'll take a long time to recover from that so the interim is good

However, it is true that Caio is not deserving yet and Khamzat vs Imavov (who knocked out Adesanya) would be the better interim title fight
 
I am baffled by Cormier's thought process here.

If the rumoured severity of the injury is true, this is one of the few actually legitimate interim title situations. DC seems to think about this as some sort of "punishment" for the champ or something else equally stupid. Or in a more goodwill read, a "wait and see" if DDP comes back in a reasonable timeline.

Or this is just some weird promotional angle to get us posting about the interim title.

Goddamn circus.

Ps he's fat.
 
He is right in the sense it’s a bit soon since DDP fought recently. However, if the injury is serious, why wait? Get more fights out of Khamzat, by all means.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Borralho breaks the news of DDP out for 7 months, possibly broke his shin
2
Replies
23
Views
602
SJP_SevenLaker
SJP_SevenLaker
Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev says he's going to UFC 312 as a guest fighter!
Replies
17
Views
1K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Kowboy On Sherdog
Photo: Khamzat Chimaev Chokes Caio Borralho in Grappling Session
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Söze Aldo
Söze Aldo
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Chimaev's team says his title fight gets booked any day now
Replies
14
Views
520
Dimbis
Dimbis

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,105
Messages
57,206,875
Members
175,585
Latest member
Absy

Share this page

Back
Top