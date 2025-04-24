



He's so brave, because for a while guys, no one was calling Khamzat Chimaev out. Nobody! But for Borralho it's worth it, he's like

'I'm in' and later says that Khamzat said yes to the fight, that it's available to happen. He said 'Let's do it!' but I, I got a problem with

this though. There’s no reason for an interim championship fight - Imma just put it out there. If there’s an interim title fight, being that Dricus has just fought very recently, it would be in my opinion, one of the most unjust interim titles made in recent UFC history. He's a champion that defends the belt and he's beating all the biggest names in that weightclass.



There is no need for an interim title fight but I do believe that this is what could happen. But then what does that do for Imavov? If he was the guy that Borralho was originally going to fight - where does this put him in all of this? What does it do for Imavov who's rolling right now, he's rolling and deserving to fight one of those guys. Everything felt so clean at 185 and this injury now mocks it up a little bit. If I'm Imavov I say 'This trifecta needs to becoma a foursome, because I have earned that'. Let's call a spade a spade, he deserves to be there.



But we need to give Dricus du Plessis his flowers, because after everytime he fights we retroactively talk about his greatness like

'Ah, I'm so tired. I can't believe that I doubted him again'. And this champion deserves the ability to deal with his injury, so I think Chimaev should just have to wait him out.