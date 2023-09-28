  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Cain Velasquez Trial for Attempted Murder Expected to Begin in January

Verdict

upload_2023-9-27_20-22-33.png

After multiple delays, there is a tentative timeline in place to begin Cain Velasquez’s trial for attempted murder.

During a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday at Santa Clara County (Calif.) Hall of Justice, Judge Daniel T. Nishagaya extended the trial setting date to Dec. 6. This was done on the condition that a trial date would be set for sometime in January at the next hearing.

“I am willing to give this another setting date with the understanding that I will be intending to set a trial date in the middle to later part of January on Dec. 6,” Nishagaya told the defense and prosecution.

The trial setting date has been extended multiple times since January. The former UFC heavyweight champion was not in attendance on Wednesday.

Velasquez is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedy chasing and shooting at Harry Goularte, who has been accused of molesting Velasquez’s young son. During a high-speed chase, Velasquez fired at the vehicle containing Goularte and allegedly hit and injured his stepfather, Paul Bender. Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If found guilty, he faces 20 years to life in prison.

Velasquez was released on released on $1 million bail in November after spending eight months in a holding facility. He remains under GPS surveillance and cannot leave his home without the court’s permission.

https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/C...ed-Murder-Expected-to-Begin-in-January-191207

 
If the dumbass had just cornered the guy in a dark alley and beat the shit out of him we’d all have his back

instead he shot from moving vehicle at moving vehicle with dozens of innocent bystanders in the line of fire. That’s what’s not acceptable and deserving of prison time for the deadly risk he brought to others with his own selfish decision making
 
I’d like to see him just get probation considering the heinousness of what happened to his child. But I think he’ll get serious prison time.
 
He’s a fucking idiot for the way he went about it

snoop-dogg-murder-was-the-case.gif
 
muhammadgoatli said:
#FREECAIN

View attachment 1003957

View attachment 1003958

Before the blah, blah, blah... Cain did this, Cain did that... derpa derpa innocent people... wait for the facts to come out at the damn trial!
Click to expand...

Sort of sums it up.

Can’t Handle My Riddum said:
As a father of two, it would be impossible to be in a stable mental state if one of my kids came home with those accusations.

Not condoning anything. Not passing judgement on anyone. Just saying… Being a parent changes you.
Click to expand...

Not really up on criminal law; but could this be considered temporary insanity?
Is that even still a thing?

HockeyBjj said:
If the dumbass had just cornered the guy in a dark alley and beat the shit out of him we’d all have his back

instead he shot from moving vehicle at moving vehicle with dozens of innocent bystanders in the line of fire. That’s what’s not acceptable and deserving of prison time for the deadly risk he brought to others with his own selfish decision making
Click to expand...

There's that.
At the same time, the presumed extreme emotional state which would be highly unlikely to be reproduced; because what're the odds? (Please no one try to answer that!)
 
HockeyBjj said:
If the dumbass had just cornered the guy in a dark alley and beat the shit out of him we’d all have his back

instead he shot from moving vehicle at moving vehicle with dozens of innocent bystanders in the line of fire. That’s what’s not acceptable and deserving of prison time for the deadly risk he brought to others with his own selfish decision making
Click to expand...
Yep. I understand why he did it and can empathize. But his actions were just far too reckless for a slap on the wrist. He shot someone who wasn’t even an intended target and who Cain was seemingly ok with being collateral damage, on top of endangering dozens of other lives. And there’s no question he’s guilty of his actions. We know it was him, and that his actions were extremely deliberate.
 
Last edited:
jitzmonkey said:
Sort of sums it up.



Not really up on criminal law; but could this be considered temporary insanity?
Is that even still a thing?



There's that.
At the same time, the presumed extreme emotional state which would be highly unlikely to be reproduced; because what're the odds? (Please no one try to answer that!)
Click to expand...

Yeah same, mate. Not up to par with law but just know that from far lesser infractions regarding my daughters, I’ve had emotions that I never felt before.

The chap who brought up the circumstances is pretty spot on though. Difficult to defend the recklessness of his actions. The sentence should probably consider both factors and fall somewhere in between.
 
