Trump to pardon Cain Velasquez?

He can't really do it himself, Gavin Newsom has to do it at state level...
But surely there is gonna be talk of this soon? If Biden pardoned his entire crime family and the the guy with the deadliest jab in the game, Tony Fauci for crimes against humanity and also americans, surely president Trump can pardon a true patriot who was doing what the crooked biden justice system didn't want to to.
President Trump does love latinos. Well, some of them at least .....
Seriously the alleged trial is set to begin June 2. If the guy is guilty there will be huge pressure to free Cain?
