Trump to pardon Cain Velasquez?

He can't really do it himself, Gavin Newsom has to do it at state level...

But surely there is gonna be talk of this soon? If Biden pardoned his entire crime family and the the guy with the deadliest jab in the game, Tony Fauci for crimes against humanity and also americans, surely president Trump can pardon a true patriot who was doing what the crooked biden justice system didn't want to to.

President Trump does love latinos. Well, some of them at least .....


Seriously the alleged :eek::eek::eek::eek: trial is set to begin June 2. If the guy is guilty there will be huge pressure to free Cain?
 
Is it Party of “law and order” or party of “releasing violent criminals back into the streets"?
 
Yes because he has been known for pardoning people recently shooting up the block
 
No way he pardons the guy with ''Brown Pride'' on his chest, I doubt he even sees him as human lol
I'm quite the political lefty myself but isn't this response and accusation kinda bonkers from you? Plenty of countries have stricter immigration policies than the US and it isn't conflated with blatant racism. Beyond that, Trump nearly had Vivek Ramaswamy as his VP and Ben Carson (who is a nutjob) was part of Trumps cabinet during his last term. Hasn't Trump outspokingly supported Khabib and Kamaru Usman? Trump has Jewish people he's proudly called family as well. The dudes nuts but didn't he get the majority of the Hispanic Male vote?

If you think the opposing side is nuts, trust me, it isn't wise to act nuts yourself and avoid all accountability on your end.
 
That doesnt really mean anything. Latino's have been voting against their self interest since democracy came to the western hemisphere lol
Implying that Trump doesn't see Hispanics as human is just kinda radical.
 
