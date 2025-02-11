Conservative firebrand Steve Bannon pleaded guilty to defrauding donors in a fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border in a deal that allowed him to avoid prison. Bannon pleaded guilty to one state felony count of a scheme to defraud in the first degree and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge...Bannon, a former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, was indicted in 2022 on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online fundraising scheme called “We Build the Wall” that solicited donations on the premise of building a wall along the US-Mexico border...After the hearing, Bannon used the moment to call for Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch criminal investigations into the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats, “for what they did to President Trump.” “The existential threat to his administration is the queen of lawfare Letitia James,” Bannon said. Bannon was first indicted on federal charges in 2020 along with others involved in the fundraising effort. Trump pardoned Bannon before leaving office in 2021 and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, launched its own investigation....A guilty plea marks Bannon’s second criminal conviction. He was found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena related to an investigation into the events of January 6. Bannon served four months in federal prison.Last month, Bannon [said] “I’ve been smeared by a political prosecution, persecution for years. In going to trial, I need to be more aggressive. We’ll use every tool in the toolbox to fight this,” Bannon said at the time.