Former Ultimate Fighting Championship great Cain Velasquez has entered a plea that should keep him out of prison for life.
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office released a statement on Friday announcing that Velasquez has pleased no contest for his charges of attempted murder, felony assault and additional gun charges. Due to this, he will not need to go to trial that was scheduled for Sept. 9, in front of a jury. His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 18, according to the East Bay Times.
In 2022, Velasquez fired a handgun at a truck holding multiple people including a man Velasquez accused of molesting his son. Velasquez, who himself was driving while chasing after the other vehicle, fired several shots from his .40 pistol that struck another individual. During the excursion, the former UFC fighter shot at the man accused of molestation near a school, and was apprehended by police in Morgan Hill, California, shortly thereafter.
“This defendant decided to become judge, jury and executioner,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen wrote in the statement. “His actions endangered innocent bystanders, including young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim. We have excellent law enforcement in this county. Let them do their jobs.”
By pleading no contest, Velasquez will be convicted of his charges but not issued a mandatory life sentence. The terms of the plea have not been publicly disclosed, and while Velasquez will be sent to prison, the sentence could vary significantly depending on factors weighed in Judge Arthur Bocanegra’s decision.
Paul Bender, the man inadvertently shot by Velasquez during the chase, briefly spoke to the East Bay Times about this plea deal. Bender was not thrilled by the fact that Velasquez is out on bail, although he is under house arrest with monitoring equipment.
“In a case like today when he changes his plea to guilty to 10 violent felonies involving a gun, and our system allows him to go free? How in God’s name is that possible? I’m looking for someone to explain that to me,” Bender remarked.
Friend and former UFC fighter Josh Thomson also weighed in on Velasquez’ ordeal, claiming that the previous nine months of imprisonment for Velasquez plus his current stipulations should be a sufficient punishment. Thomson took note that the man Velasquez shot at, Harry Goularte, is currently facing charges for child molestation.
“This should be done and over. When we start talking about a father taking actions into his own hands to protect his children, because California’s failed system hasn’t done anything for him, that’s exactly what happened. I think his time has been served,” Thomson concluded.
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship great Cain Velasquez has entered a plea that should keep him out of prison for life.
