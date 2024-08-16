Media Cain Velasquez enters plea of no contest for attempted murder, gun charges

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship great Cain Velasquez has entered a plea that should keep him out of prison for life.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office released a statement on Friday announcing that Velasquez has pleased no contest for his charges of attempted murder, felony assault and additional gun charges. Due to this, he will not need to go to trial that was scheduled for Sept. 9, in front of a jury. His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 18, according to the East Bay Times.


In 2022, Velasquez fired a handgun at a truck holding multiple people including a man Velasquez accused of molesting his son. Velasquez, who himself was driving while chasing after the other vehicle, fired several shots from his .40 pistol that struck another individual. During the excursion, the former UFC fighter shot at the man accused of molestation near a school, and was apprehended by police in Morgan Hill, California, shortly thereafter.

“This defendant decided to become judge, jury and executioner,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen wrote in the statement. “His actions endangered innocent bystanders, including young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim. We have excellent law enforcement in this county. Let them do their jobs.”

By pleading no contest, Velasquez will be convicted of his charges but not issued a mandatory life sentence. The terms of the plea have not been publicly disclosed, and while Velasquez will be sent to prison, the sentence could vary significantly depending on factors weighed in Judge Arthur Bocanegra’s decision.

Paul Bender, the man inadvertently shot by Velasquez during the chase, briefly spoke to the East Bay Times about this plea deal. Bender was not thrilled by the fact that Velasquez is out on bail, although he is under house arrest with monitoring equipment.

“In a case like today when he changes his plea to guilty to 10 violent felonies involving a gun, and our system allows him to go free? How in God’s name is that possible? I’m looking for someone to explain that to me,” Bender remarked.

Friend and former UFC fighter Josh Thomson also weighed in on Velasquez’ ordeal, claiming that the previous nine months of imprisonment for Velasquez plus his current stipulations should be a sufficient punishment. Thomson took note that the man Velasquez shot at, Harry Goularte, is currently facing charges for child molestation.

“This should be done and over. When we start talking about a father taking actions into his own hands to protect his children, because California’s failed system hasn’t done anything for him, that’s exactly what happened. I think his time has been served,” Thomson concluded.

#freeCain
 
Whole situation is sad.

I feel for the big guy.



On a lighter note.. is that CUNG LE workin security?




Dumb move by Cain and he will face severe repercussions for his lack of self control.
 
I'm in the minority on this but I do think he deserves to go to jail for how recklessly he acted. I'm sympathetic to his motivation but that's not anywhere near enough to exonerate him here. Even if the accused child molester was in fact guilty that doesn't justify a high speed shoot out which could get so many others in danger and indeed he ended up injuring someone other than the accused.

That said I hope he doesn't get a long sentence and is out relatively early.
 
4 years. Out in 2028/2029 with more than enough time to hunt down Harry.
 
I'm in the minority on this but I do think he deserves to go to jail for how recklessly he acted. I'm sympathetic to his motivation but that's not anywhere near enough to exonerate him here. Even if the accused child molester was in fact guilty that doesn't justify a high speed shoot out which could get so many others in danger and indeed he ended up injuring someone other than the accused.

There is virtually no chance that he doesn't serve time. This plea deal will mean he will get out before he's an old man, but I will be shocked if he gets time served.
 
I think a case like this is so isolated and triggered by an understandably unique factor that would universally trigger every parent that there has to be some sort of leniency. There's a difference between what Cain did and someone who looks to start problems. If you let him free, I would never expect him to ever try and murder random people. He shouldn't be able to walk free, but also unfair to put him under same category as the real murderers like psychopaths who do it for no reason.

Ellie Nesler shot and killed the guy who molested her son in court, she served 3.5 years and was released afterwards. She actually killed the guy while Cain had misidentified the guy, and accidently shot the wrong person. The guy he shot ran the daycare that molested his son. Why should he go that much over 3.5 years?
 
I'm in the minority on this but I do think he deserves to go to jail for how recklessly he acted. I'm sympathetic to his motivation but that's not anywhere near enough to exonerate him here. Even if the accused child molester was in fact guilty that doesn't justify a high speed shoot out which could get so many others in danger and indeed he ended up injuring someone other than the accused.

Yeah I hope he gets no more than a year
 
He's probably lucky if he gets less than five years but I'm hoping less than ten.

I think some folks downplay how dangerous he acted here. Gun shots and car crashes are two leading causes of death for healthy adults and Cain recklessly wielded both a car and a gun.
Yeah it's kind of crazy how easily people just choose to breeze over how insanely reckless his actions actually were. You just can't endanger innocent members of society for your vengeance and expect to walk. No matter how justified that grievance is with the accused. And I bet peoples opinions would be much different if this high speed chase, and shoot out took place in front of their own home. He's lucky nobody got hit in a vital area and actually died, or he'd never see freedom. He at least has a chance to see freedom again since he didn't with this plea. Every one can empathize with why he did it. But his actual actions were just way to severe to be expected to walk.
 
