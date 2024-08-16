I think a case like this is so isolated and triggered by an understandably unique factor that would universally trigger every parent that there has to be some sort of leniency. There's a difference between what Cain did and someone who looks to start problems. If you let him free, I would never expect him to ever try and murder random people. He shouldn't be able to walk free, but also unfair to put him under same category as the real murderers like psychopaths who do it for no reason.



Ellie Nesler shot and killed the guy who molested her son in court, she served 3.5 years and was released afterwards. She actually killed the guy while Cain had misidentified the guy, and accidently shot the wrong person. The guy he shot ran the daycare that molested his son. Why should he go that much over 3.5 years?