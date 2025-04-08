News Cain Velasquez Parole Eligibility Date Set

Cain Velasquez is eligible for parole March 26 (or possibly earlier):

“Based on the terms of his sentencing, Velasquez comes eligible for parole for the first time in March 2026, but that date could change based on the retired UFC heavyweight knocking off additional time for good behavior, participation in certain prison programs, etc.“

So will we get Cain vs JDS 4 in the GFL April 2026? Will Cain fight again?

*full article: https://www.yahoo.com/news/cain-velasquez-transferred-wasco-state-180000555.html
 
So he can get out earlier if he participates in a program and behaves? All things considered, he got off pretty light and hope he can stay out of trouble on the inside.
 
