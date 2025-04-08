Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
Cain Velasquez is eligible for parole March 26 (or possibly earlier):
“Based on the terms of his sentencing, Velasquez comes eligible for parole for the first time in March 2026, but that date could change based on the retired UFC heavyweight knocking off additional time for good behavior, participation in certain prison programs, etc.“
So will we get Cain vs JDS 4 in the GFL April 2026? Will Cain fight again?
*full article: https://www.yahoo.com/news/cain-velasquez-transferred-wasco-state-180000555.html
