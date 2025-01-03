I know they're both technically coming off losses, but I still feel like the momentum is in favor of Bruno. His fight against Abus was very competitive until the third round finish and he was on a bit of a streak before that. Meanwhile, Armen -- while he looked okay early against Shara -- got highlight reeled and based on his reaction to it I have to wonder if his confidence is shaken at all.



Stylistically, this will depend entirely on how effectively Brunno can enforce his gameplan. With his brawling style and short reach, he'll be in serious danger as long as the fight stays on the feet and at range against a composed kickboxer in Petrosyan who I expect to pick him apart in most exchanges. Brunno has to find a way to cut off the cage early, close distance, and force pocket brawls and grappling exchanges where he has an edge. He's live to land something wild and hurt Armen in close, but really I think he needs to stick to the grappling when and where feasible. Petrosyan's career TDD is an atrocious 31% and he's given up multiple takedowns to almost every opponent he's fought going all the way back to the Contender Series. Rodolfo took him down, took his back, and choked him with ease, Caio dominated him, etc.



Brunno isn't the most technical grappler -- I would classify him very much as a "power-wrestler" who uses his physicality to his advantage -- but he's competent when he actually applies himself in that field. He tossed around a decorated wrestler in Phil Hawes pretty easily, reversed Abus on the mat and threatened subs on him, and has multiple submission wins on his pro record. He doesn't even necessarily have to go out and pancake Armen on the mat for 15 minutes or submit him. I think if Brunno can just establish the threat of the takedown and clinch early, it can really open up his wild striking inside the pocket (or off of clinch breaks, etc.)



I'll favor Brunno thanks to his finishing potential and versatility, but I won't be surprised if he just ends up chasing Armen around and getting pieced up at range by the striker's jab and kicks. I don't want to be too hard on him, though. Abus is in some ways a similar challenge on the feet to Armen (longer, rangier kickboxer) and Brunno still managed to find his spots in that fight to get inside and hurt Magomedov... I think he will do the same thing here, too.