  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya set for UFC 313 in Las Vegas on March 8

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    35
Is this the guy that just got stopped by Kape? Seems like a quick turnaround if so. Although ppl ironically said the same thing about Van when he fought at the Sphere.
 
Van is more technical but I'll never bet on him to win these types of fights since he's a small flw with low power and a suspicious chin, if bruno lands a clean shot he can easily ko him. I bet 75 on van against johnson and he just got chinned brutally
 
Hope Van finishes that dirty Bruno.
 
Why is Van fighting this dude? Don't make sense to me
 
Van gonna fight for the title at some point.. Van vs Kape in the near future.
 
Cody Durden was piecing Silva up before getting Slept, hopefully Van can do the same minus the getting slept part.
 
JoeRowe said:
Is this the guy that just got stopped by Kape? Seems like a quick turnaround if so. Although ppl ironically said the same thing about Van when he fought at the Sphere.
Click to expand...
My thoughts exactly
 
Bruno Silva fighting in 8 times in 6 years is exactly why it's not surprising he pulled out...

Feels unnecessary to pit Tsuruya against Van. I know they're of a similar age, but Van has way more UFC experience.
 
Tsuruya is Japan's final hope...currently. Suck to see him lose. Van is fun as fuck to watch, though. Don't really want to see either lose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,621
Messages
56,911,802
Members
175,455
Latest member
the.canadian.grizzly

Share this page

Back
Top