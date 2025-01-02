BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,640
- Reaction score
- 43,564
UPDATE:
Bruno Silva is out and getting replaced by Tsuruya
Last edited:
His body shots make me happy.Van has already become a guy I look forward to. Just keep giving him fights. I think he's eventually gonna be a title contender.
My thoughts exactlyIs this the guy that just got stopped by Kape? Seems like a quick turnaround if so. Although ppl ironically said the same thing about Van when he fought at the Sphere.
Tsuruya is Japan's final hope...currently. Suck to see him lose. Van is fun as fuck to watch, though. Don't really want to see either lose.
Hopefully he has been training his striking defence exclusively since Royval. It was non existent.Taira's still there.
Let's not give up on him just yet!