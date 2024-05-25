Books are ruining Movies and TV for me.

I'm not the most avid reader out there, but I found out that I really enjoy Sci-fi and Fantasy novels.

the Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn trilogy by Tad Williams is what got me well on my own reading journey. It literally changed my entire outlook on books and how much of a rich experience they can be in your life.

I’m currently reading Dune and I already hate new movies lol I know a lot of the story is unfilmable

but so much of the politics and character motivation are lost in translation.



I could be wrong about movies and tv shows, but it's becoming increasingly harder and harder for me to find a great or just good film that I haven't seen yet. I'm constantly searching through IMDB and Letterboxd lists and lists I find on the internet in general, but mostly everything listed, I've watched already.

Now I just download them on my hard drive and they just sit there, and whenever I start to watch I can't go past 30min mark. new Movies usually feel too shallow and very rushed due to the time limit, they always leave me disappointed.

Has this ever happened to you? what did you do to enjoy both books and visual media?