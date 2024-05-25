Books are ruining Movies and TV for me.

I'm not the most avid reader out there, but I found out that I really enjoy Sci-fi and Fantasy novels.
the Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn trilogy by Tad Williams is what got me well on my own reading journey. It literally changed my entire outlook on books and how much of a rich experience they can be in your life.
I’m currently reading Dune and I already hate new movies lol I know a lot of the story is unfilmable
but so much of the politics and character motivation are lost in translation.

I could be wrong about movies and tv shows, but it's becoming increasingly harder and harder for me to find a great or just good film that I haven't seen yet. I'm constantly searching through IMDB and Letterboxd lists and lists I find on the internet in general, but mostly everything listed, I've watched already.
Now I just download them on my hard drive and they just sit there, and whenever I start to watch I can't go past 30min mark. new Movies usually feel too shallow and very rushed due to the time limit, they always leave me disappointed.
Has this ever happened to you? what did you do to enjoy both books and visual media?
 
and do you back them up on Floppy Discs?
 
As a huge science fiction lover, this is good. Getting nore attention to the authors out there is always good for the genre. Tad Williams isn’t really that good to me, at least what I’ve read, but hey. It’s something.

Reading a lot does diminish tv and movies for myself too. I can’t pinpoint exactly why, but books linger around in my thoughts for longer than tv and movies.
 
Last edited:
If you like sci fi I recommend diving into Warhammer40k. Imo by far the best Sci Fi universe leagues above stuff like Star Trek...etc with quite some excellent books. People mostly know the table top game or video games but the Universe is built upon hundreds of books into a depth regarding philosophy, interesting factions..conflicts that its absolutely groundbreaking. I d say start with Eisenhorn Trilogy to look if its possible your kind of stuff and then look into some of the world building books form heresy series or Night Lords Trilogy for chaos forces.

Amazon will butcher the Universe with their shitty TV show no doubt.
 
