Is TV now better than movies?

Better is subjective in this instance but it seems more and more are preferring tv shows these days since the characters and storylines are more fleshed out and apparently it's more creative since tv shows don't rely on reboots, sequels etc.
I definitely appreciate a lot of TV shows but timescale is a huge part of my attraction to movies as opposed to TV. I like having everything wrapped up and knowing that there is an ending of some sort.
 
