Boar's Head recall expands to 7 million pounds of deli meat Boar’s Head is recalling an additional 7 million pounds of meat products after a lawsuit says its deli meats made a woman \

On July 30, 2024, the deli meat company announced a recall of 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products sold at stores across the nation. These include 71 products under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names, made between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.Multi-state listeria outbreak expands to 13 statesA listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meat has sickened 34 in 13 states, causing 33 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to an ongoing investigation by the USDA and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).The ages of the sick people range between 32 and 94 with the median being 75, CDC data showed.The CDC and USDA are currently aware of 13 states with infections as a result of the outbreak.These states include:New York: 12Maryland: 6Massachusetts: 2Missouri: 2New Jersey: 2Virginia: 2Georgia: 2Minnesota: 1Wisconsin: 1Illinois: 1Pennsylvania: 1North Carolina: 1Indiana: 1