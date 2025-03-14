  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Portugal rules out buying F-35s because of Trump + German military industry goes into overtime

www.politico.eu

Portugal rules out buying F-35s because of Trump

The country’s air force has recommended buying the jets, but the outgoing defense minister said “the predictability of our allies” must be taken into account when making procureme…
www.politico.eu www.politico.eu
The country's air force has recommended buying Lockheed Martin F-35s, but when outgoing Defense Minister Nuno Melo was asked by Portugese media Público whether the government would follow that recommendation, he replied: “We cannot ignore the geopolitical environment in our choices. The recent position of the United States, in the context of NATO ... must make us think about the best options, because the predictability of our allies is a greater asset to take into account."


With the dramatic realignment taking place under Trump — who said again today he would annex Greenland and threatened Canada — there are fears the U.S. government could decide block access to software updates and spare parts needed to make the F-35 fully operational.
Makes 100% sense - why buy american when US government can decide on a whim not to provide any support for expensive military hardware, rendering it useless shortly thereafter.

Great news for the French and Swedish - their fighter jets (Dassault Rafale and Saab JAS 39 Gripen + Eurofighter Typhoon) should see more sales (not just from other european countries, but Canada, Australia, Turkey and others). Also Germany has been going into overtime:

www.euractiv.com

Germany poised to commit €1 trillion for defence and infrastructure in stunning reversal - Euractiv

With an eye on Trump and Putin, Germany's likely new coalition prepares to rebuild the military and jumpstart the economy.
www.euractiv.com www.euractiv.com

Germany poised to commit €1 trillion for defence and infrastructure in stunning reversal​

With an eye on Trump and Putin, Germany’s likely new coalition prepares to rebuild the military and jumpstart the economy.
www.dw.com

Germany's Rheinmetall eyes growth chance as Europe rearms – DW – 03/12/2025

German arms producer Rheinmetall says a new "era of rearmament" in Europe promises it huge prospects of growth. The plans to boost defense spending come as US interest in the continent's security appears to be waning.
www.dw.com www.dw.com

Germany's Rheinmetall eyes growth chance as Europe rearms​

German arms producer Rheinmetall says a new "era of rearmament" in Europe promises it huge prospects of growth. The plans to boost defense spending come as US interest in the continent's security appears to be waning.
www.cer.eu

Volkswagen open to building military equipment for German army

Sander Tordoir, the chief economist at the Centre for European Reform, said building military equipment could provide “a new line of business” for struggling carmakers.Pledges to stoke German consumer demand by easing “debt brake” budget rules and unleashing government stimulus were unlikely to...
www.cer.eu www.cer.eu

Volkswagen open to building military equipment for German army​

Sander Tordoir, the chief economist at the Centre for European Reform, said building military equipment could provide “a new line of business” for struggling carmakers.
Thanks Trump for getting to make Europe great again. And good luck with rest of the world buying US made products.
 
Yea the reported "shut down" code that americans have for f 35 planes has raised some concerns in euro militaries.

Gripen has american parts in it if i recall correctly so not politics proof either
 
Yes, this is stuff I had posted hour ago.
Pro Kremlin oriented U.S should not play world hegemony anymore and european taxpayers should not pay Kremlin No2 for overpriced weapons controlled by Kremlin No2 in weaklings.
Kim from North Korea had confirmed that U.S are weak loosers and Lukashenko told that there will be new world order where weaklings will not have place to claim any kind of military or financial hegemony. World had changed and loosers will take their place where they should be.
 
Europe gave up any chance of being on par in terms of military two days ago. Russia and China are one generation ahead and USA is 2-3 generations ahead. It's hilarious, Russia will be able to steamroll Europe at this point if USA decides to jump out.
 
Yea the reported "shut down" code that americans have for f 35 planes has raised some concerns in euro militaries.

Lockheed denied there was a shut down code - its not even necessary, US government could decide not to provide any logistics, spare parts and other forms of support which would render these planes useless.

If Gripen has american parts in it, I guess its matter of time before Swedes decide to switch US parts for some other.
 
Why does Portugal needs F-35s though? What are they going to use to defend for? Seagulls?

Also tell them that the deal is now off. They gotta buy chinese now. You had your chance
 
Russia is a broke ass country after 3 years of war in which they managed to get invaded on their own turf. They don't have easy access to foreign parts necessary to make cutting edge hardware and their space industry imploded so they don't even have the capabilities to launch something like starlink.

You are severely underestimating EU industry if you think it gave up. EU makes some of the finest military hardware in use today.

Why does Portugal needs F-35s though? What are they going to use to defend for? Seagulls?

Same reason small Croatia bought 12 French Rafale fighter jets.

And EU isnt buying Chinese, we have our own industry that makes state of the art jets (I've named few of them in my OP).
 
You are severely underestimating EU industry if you think it gave up. EU makes some of the finest military hardware in use today.



You are being ridiculous if you honestly believe that. Russia wanted a smooth takeover with limited destruction in Ukraine, to have hope of holding power without scouring the population for too long. They hold massive amount of advanced fighter jets and weaponry that would lead to mass destruction and are technologically at least a generation ahead of any country in Europe. Why do you think even countries like UK depended on getting F35s?

This is Europe being handed to Putin and China on a plate if only USA decides to pull forces. Not that Macron and whoever rules in Germany minds, they never stopped trading with Russia and they never quit the Russian market, despite what the headlines would make you believe.
 
Might be

Theres still some legal limitations as well that puts problems on operation sovereighty

"international F-35 operators “are not allowed to conduct independent test operations outside of the Continental United States (CONUS) based on U.S. policy. United States Government (USG) security rules and National Defense Policy (NDP) require that U.S. citizens perform specific functions in order to protect critical U.S. technology.”

theaviationist.com

The F-35 'Kill Switch': Separating Myth from Reality

With heightened tensions between Europe and the United States over NATO and Ukraine, the myth of an F-35 "kill switch", which would supposedly allow the
theaviationist.com theaviationist.com

Currently israel is only one who can use F35 fully independent btw
 
Please do provide sources that Russia holds "massive amount of advanced fighter jets and weaponry". If they have all that, why are they still fighting over abandonded villages near Russian border lmao.

btw Ukraine destroyed bunch of their shit including:
The Russian warship Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet, was attacked and sunk by Ukrainian forces on 14 April 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The only thing Russians have got going for them is their nuclear arsenal - but everyone's got that these days so its meaningless to even bring it up.
Also all but 2 European countries stopped buying Russias oil/gas - that was a massive source of income for Russian government which has now been cut off.
Russia is a shit hole to live in:
Per Russian State Statistics Service Rosstat, 22.6% of Russians do not have indoor plumbing. In rural Russia, almost 2/3rd's have no access to indoor toilets, 48.1% use outhouses and 18.4% do not have a sewage system.

Funny how most that praise Russia online, don't actually live in it and never would cause its 1 step removed from being a third world country.

UK depends on getting F35s? No it doesnt. UK always sided more with US than EU, thats why it bought US military hardware. Guess thats also changing since Trump is calling UK government weak. Australia about to follow too, since Trump imposed tariffs on it to for absolutely no reason.
 
About what kind if equal terms with pro Kremlin oriented US reps and dems, living in fear and still money hungry. Kissinger correctly had described what stuff is U.S...get this.

Why europe should be dumb South Vietnam No2, Kurds No2 , etc for money hungry loudmouth loosers.

For Portugal maybe better looks to be part of New Eurasian Empire rather than to waste their taxpayers money on yanks PR and dreams feed machine from weak loosers loving just $. Cope loosers, europe will be better with giant size Eurasian Empire. World hegemony as Empire that should be.
 
Nobody in Europe is scared of Russia Sherbro.
 
I really doubt that Americans would use any kind of kill switches on our (Finland's) F35s in particular. It would basically mean that they'd be willing to gift some real gen 5 multirole fighters to Russia for free.

And as far as I know, our F35s will run on very robust system that is data linked across the different branches of our military. And furthermore, Insta is developing network solutions with Lockheed Martin as we speak. We are all in and super integrated in the whole F35 project... Insta with data, Patria with parts, the Air Force with logistics and piloting, etc. I wouldn't be too nervous.

Can't speak for other countries, though.
 
Instead of writing essays in here do some basic research. This isnt praising Russia, it's being truthful, and the result of all the EU rahrah is going to be Russia taking over more openly. It is the result that is desired by Germany and France, which is what Trump was talking about almost a decade ago.
You're eating up propaganda.
 
