Portugal rules out buying F-35s because of Trump
The country’s air force has recommended buying the jets, but the outgoing defense minister said “the predictability of our allies” must be taken into account when making procureme…
www.politico.eu
The country's air force has recommended buying Lockheed Martin F-35s, but when outgoing Defense Minister Nuno Melo was asked by Portugese media Público whether the government would follow that recommendation, he replied: “We cannot ignore the geopolitical environment in our choices. The recent position of the United States, in the context of NATO ... must make us think about the best options, because the predictability of our allies is a greater asset to take into account."
With the dramatic realignment taking place under Trump — who said again today he would annex Greenland and threatened Canada — there are fears the U.S. government could decide block access to software updates and spare parts needed to make the F-35 fully operational.
Makes 100% sense - why buy american when US government can decide on a whim not to provide any support for expensive military hardware, rendering it useless shortly thereafter.
Great news for the French and Swedish - their fighter jets (Dassault Rafale and Saab JAS 39 Gripen + Eurofighter Typhoon) should see more sales (not just from other european countries, but Canada, Australia, Turkey and others). Also Germany has been going into overtime:
Germany poised to commit €1 trillion for defence and infrastructure in stunning reversal - Euractiv
With an eye on Trump and Putin, Germany's likely new coalition prepares to rebuild the military and jumpstart the economy.
www.euractiv.com
Germany's Rheinmetall eyes growth chance as Europe rearms – DW – 03/12/2025
German arms producer Rheinmetall says a new "era of rearmament" in Europe promises it huge prospects of growth. The plans to boost defense spending come as US interest in the continent's security appears to be waning.
www.dw.com
Volkswagen open to building military equipment for German army
Sander Tordoir, the chief economist at the Centre for European Reform, said building military equipment could provide “a new line of business” for struggling carmakers.Pledges to stoke German consumer demand by easing “debt brake” budget rules and unleashing government stimulus were unlikely to...
www.cer.eu
Thanks Trump for getting to make Europe great again. And good luck with rest of the world buying US made products.
