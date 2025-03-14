WuDi said: You are being ridiculous if you honestly believe that. Russia wanted a smooth takeover with limited destruction in Ukraine, to have hope of holding power without scouring the population for too long. They hold massive amount of advanced fighter jets and weaponry that would lead to mass destruction and are technologically at least a generation ahead of any country in Europe. Why do you think even countries like UK depended on getting F35s?



This is Europe being handed to Putin and China on a plate if only USA decides to pull forces. Not that Macron and whoever rules in Germany minds, they never stopped trading with Russia and they never quit the Russian market, despite what the headlines would make you believe.

Please do provide sources that Russia holds "massive amount of advanced fighter jets and weaponry". If they have all that, why are they still fighting over abandonded villages near Russian border lmao.btw Ukraine destroyed bunch of their shit including:The Russian warship Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet, was attacked and sunk by Ukrainian forces onduring the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The only thing Russians have got going for them is their nuclear arsenal - but everyone's got that these days so its meaningless to even bring it up.Also all but 2 European countries stopped buying Russias oil/gas - that was a massive source of income for Russian government which has now been cut off.Russia is a shit hole to live in:Per Russian State Statistics Service Rosstat, 22.6% of Russians do not have indoor plumbing., 48.1% use outhouses and 18.4% do not have a sewage system.Funny how most that praise Russia online, don't actually live in it and never would cause its 1 step removed from being a third world country.UK depends on getting F35s? No it doesnt. UK always sided more with US than EU, thats why it bought US military hardware. Guess thats also changing since Trump is calling UK government weak. Australia about to follow too, since Trump imposed tariffs on it to for absolutely no reason.