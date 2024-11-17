  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Person acquired clade Ib while traveling to east Africa and treated in California for mild illness, said health officials

Lauren Aratani

US health officials reported Saturday the first known case of a person infected with the new mpox strain in the country.

The person acquired mpox while traveling to east Africa and was treated for a mild illness in San Mateo, California, according to health officials. The person is isolating at home and is recovering, and there is no evidence that mpox is spreading in the United States.

The risk to the public remains low. Mpox is transferred through close contact, including sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or other skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms include blistered skin rashes, ulcers on the body and flu-like symptoms, like headache, backache and muscle ache.

Mpox has been spreading in the US since 2022, when the World Health Organization (Who) declared a global health emergency for the spread of the disease, which is endemic to central and western Africa.

In August, Who declared another global health emergency over a new strain of mpox, known as clade Ib, that has been spreading primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and Burundi. Since late September, more than 3,100 cases of mpox clade Ib have been reported globally.

Symptoms of the new strain appear to be more severe and are more likely to lead to death. Mpox is still spreading at low levels in the US.

“Given the very low risk to the public of exposure to [the new mpox strain], the standing guidance for preventing mpox has not changed,” said Dr Kismet Baldwin-Santana, the San Mateo county health officer, in a statement.

Cases of travelers with the new variant have been reported in Thailand, Germany, India, Sweden and the UK. In the UK, four individuals in the same household have been confirmed to have the new strain – the only four known cases in the country.

There is a two-part vaccination to prevent mpox. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has called for 10m doses of the vaccine by 2025 to respond to the epidemic, particularly in the DRC. The DRC had about 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 deaths at the beginning of October, which accounted for 80% of all cases and 99% of all deaths in Africa this year.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/16/first-known-us-case-mpox-clade-ib

- Huum?
 
My city has a large gay population we had a monkeypox/syphilis outbreak after the pride parade the timing was a bit hilarious. You will also see them advertising their orgies and the result will be a monkeypox out break because hiv is harder to get now that they use those prep pills.
 
AIDS and monkey pox is God telling you that you're a degenerate and you should foky. If you ain't religious this is Nature telling you that you're a degenerate and you should foky.
 
Jesus X said:
My city has a large gay population we had a monkeypox/syphilis outbreak after the pride parade the timing was a bit hilarious. You will also see them advertising their orgies and the result will be a monkeypox out break because hiv is harder to get now that they use those prep pills.
Click to expand...
Well that's really gay LOL
 
