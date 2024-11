He didn't look ready, but there's not much room for him left after beating Craig who only recently fell out of the rankings. The only two dudes ahead of him on Fight Matrix that aren't in the official Top 15 are Kevin Holland and Joe Pyfer. Holland is probably still recovering from that rib injury and, well, I don't see Dana rushing to throw both of his Middleweight golden boys at each other so quick even if their stock isn't what it used to be.



So unless he starts fighting backwards, he's probably gonna get a Michel Pereira or Jack Hermansson next. Costa wouldn't surprise me.