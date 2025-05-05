MetaIIica
I feel like Bo Nickal vs Cm Punk would be a good even matchup. Both are wrestlers, Cm Punk has been training wrestling much longer than Bo Nickal, so if he's able to stop Bo Nickal's takedown's, Cm Punk can outstrike Bo and make him tap to strikes.
Bo on the other hand, is a national champion wrestler, although he hasn't been wrestling as long as Cm Punk he's still very good, and if he's able to dictate his wrestling he can control the fight.
What do you guys think?
