Bo Nickal vs Cm Punk

I feel like Bo Nickal vs Cm Punk would be a good even matchup. Both are wrestlers, Cm Punk has been training wrestling much longer than Bo Nickal, so if he's able to stop Bo Nickal's takedown's, Cm Punk can outstrike Bo and make him tap to strikes.
Bo on the other hand, is a national champion wrestler, although he hasn't been wrestling as long as Cm Punk he's still very good, and if he's able to dictate his wrestling he can control the fight.

What do you guys think?
 
CM Punk is still wrestling top notch guys at his age. Bo would be the younger fighter but the wrestling would be even. I see this coming own to who has the better stand up which is a toss up. Nice matchup for Bo, if he wins it is a big name win. If he loses, well he lost to an all time wrestling great and UFC veteran.
 
heh I'm no fan of Boo Nickel but this is too much... y'all are comparing an actual combat athlete to an actor....
Let's be real....
 
I favor CM Punk. While Bo is a good amateur wrestler Punk is a professional wrestler so different levels.

Also remember how Mickey panicked at the sign of Punk's deadly right hand. We in the MMA community got very lucky that Punk didnt KO him for the fastest KO in history
vg6j3n1ayem31.gif
 
Ares Black said:
Come on now

I know it's fun to make fun of Bo Nickal, but let's get serious for a second.

Nickal is clearly not ready for ranked opponent but he still one-punch KOs CM Punk in the first minute or so.
Yeah, Bo can win fights in the UFC.

There was nobody bad enough that ever entered an Octagon to lose to CM Punk.

There is a quite significant difference.

On a side note, my prediction is that they offer Bo GM3 or Tresean Gore next.
 
bubbleboyjones said:
I favor CM Punk. While Bo is a good amateur wrestler Punk is a professional wrestler so different levels.

Also remember how Mickey panicked at the sign of Punk's deadly right hand. We in the MMA community got very lucky that Punk didnt KO him for the fastest KO in history
vg6j3n1ayem31.gif
CM Punk was just a few seconds away from a Masvidal Askren flying KO. He just got the timing slightly wrong. CM Punk sleeps Bow Penny.
 
MetaIIica said:
I feel like Bo Nickal vs Cm Punk would be a good even matchup. Both are wrestlers, Cm Punk has been training wrestling much longer than Bo Nickal, so if he's able to stop Bo Nickal's takedown's, Cm Punk can outstrike Bo and make him tap to strikes.
Bo on the other hand, is a national champion wrestler, although he hasn't been wrestling as long as Cm Punk he's still very good, and if he's able to dictate his wrestling he can control the fight.

What do you guys think?
I think your attempt at comedy is horrid.
 
Siver! said:
Yeah, Bo can win fights in the UFC.

There was nobody bad enough that ever entered an Octagon to lose to CM Punk.

There is a quite significant difference.

On a side note, my prediction is that they offer Bo GM3 or Tresean Gore next.
Largely agree, even the early ufc fighters had more actually combat experience than Punk.
 
The amount of people taking this thread seriously is very concerning
 
