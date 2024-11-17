  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

That was a Unanimous decision win? Lol

Just wondering what people thought of the Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickel fight because I honestly felt my perception was gaslit af at the end of it, when all 3 judges thought that was a unanimous win by Bo and Bo thought he dominated the fight. I'm starting to question reality lol, wtf?

I knew that Paul needed to do just a little more because Bo had the next white hype darling advantage in a razer close fight if it goes to decision, but never did I think that was unanimous or a "domination".
 
Unanimous just means that all three judges agreed. A unanimous decision can be very close.

It wasn't a fun fight to watch, but Bo Nickal very obviously is the winner.

What rounds do you think Craig won?
 
No. Craig did nothing at all in the second and third rounds. There is no case to argue that he won.
 
Unanimous means all 3 Judges thought he won, so are you telling me one Judges has to change his mind based on the other two just to balance things out?
 
You may be right, but the way I see it, usually when one of Dana's potential cash cows gets to a decision and it is a close fight, the potential cash cow somehow always gets the decision.

In any case, I did enjoy the fight, I liked that it was like a chess match. Shame the crowd thought it was so boring. I would have liked to see one of the two put in a little extra gas to try to get the finish, but a riveting fight none the less. I thought Craig looked solid.
 
I would give Craig the first and Bo the second. But even with the 3rd, Bo didn't really do enough to warrant the win. I think a draw shoild have been the result. It was very very close.
 
One person cannot think a fight is or isn’t unanimous win, one can only offer a single scorecard. Do you mean you’re surprised none have Craig a round? And yes, Nickal was delusional thinking he dominated.
 
Bo Nickal very clearly won the third. It's not debatable.

The only possible correct scores are 30-27 Nickal or 29-28 Nickal. It is not a controversial decision.
 
^^^^^^^This
 
there was no way the guy with all the hype was losing. that is just the way the judging goes. as far as what the future holds for Bo, we could not find any top 15 fighter on the roster to pair Bo up with for an easy win
 
My point is, I don't know how 3 judges agreed that Bo had won that fight. It was very very close. Imo, Bo didn't do enough to beat Paul and Vice Versa. Fight should have been a draw.
 
So how did you score it? A draw is virtually impossible in mma scoring by design without a point deduction or a 10-8 round.
 
Bo requested Craig because his striking is shit, lay-ups should be on the prelims.
 
I’d prefer if Bo never mention Khamzat again. Lol
 
