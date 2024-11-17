That was a Unanimous decision win? Lol

Just wondering what people thought of the Paul Craig vs. Bo Nickel fight because I honestly felt my perception was gaslit af at the end of it, when all 3 judges thought that was a unanimous win by Bo and Bo thought he dominated the fight. I'm starting to question reality lol, wtf?
I knew that Paul needed to do just a little more because Bo had the next white hype darling advantage in a razer close fight if it goes to decision, but never did I think that was unanimous or a "domination".
