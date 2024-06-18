  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Bo Nickal was offered to step in to face Robert Whittaker in the main event; including a nice bump in pay. He explains why he couldn't take the fight

When UFC was scrambling to find the best possible option to headline the card, Nickal claims he got a call, but he didn’t find out about it until it was too late.

“I did get a call, yeah,” Nickal revealed on his YouTube channel. “Unfortunately, I got a call while I was in the mountains of Montana and I didn’t get back to cell service for three days. I came back into cell service to a few text messages saying, ‘Call me back, call me back, call me back!’ And it was too late.”

Nickal said the offer to fight Whittaker was so real that UFC had started discussing a bump in his paycheck to accept the matchup on short notice. Sadly, the multi-time NCAA wrestling champion didn’t get to negotiate his purse because he couldn’t respond before UFC had already found a solution in Aliskerov.

“I’m not going to disclose numbers, but they were up there,” Nickal said. “But, it was just too late. I couldn’t even really consider it because they had already kind of figured everything out, the way they were going to do it, because I was gone.

“Honestly, I don’t want to go to Saudi Arabia and fight. That’s freaking far as crap.”

www.mmafighting.com

Bo Nickal explains why he couldn’t accept Robert Whittaker fight offer at UFC Saudi Arabia

Bo Nickal says he was actually offered the opportunity to replace Khamzat Chimaev and face Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Good call, Whittaker would've ended good career before it even got started
 
