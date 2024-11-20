bo nickal career mismanagement is insane

mister piscadinha
dude should be in the apex facing four cans per year, but they put him in ppv main cards twice a year
dude is 28, not 17
he looks uncomfortable striking, shouldn't at all taking this slow ass road
if this guy want to be great in the ufc, he needs to switch gyms and fight 3-4 times a year
