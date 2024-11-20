  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

bo nickal career mismanagement is insane

dude should be in the apex facing four cans per year, but they put him in ppv main cards twice a year

dude is 28, not 17

he looks uncomfortable striking, shouldn't at all taking this slow ass road

if this guy want to be great in the ufc, he needs to switch gyms and fight 3-4 times a year
 
Doesn’t he train out of ATT? Not many gyms better than that.

he’s in a weird place where most cans are so bad everywhere that he can always out wrestle them and learn nothing. It makes more sense to spar/train with high level guys and fight twice a year.

Next year he will probably fight slightly higher level guys and maybe even a ranked opponent. Once you’re ranked it’s only really 2-3 fights until a title shot.
 
UFC Undefeated.

Craig was his entry into mid-level competition.

He's got 3-4 years to make his run -- and Find Out.
 
Craig is a 36 year old unathletic butt-scooter who has zero knockout power. He's 17-9, 1-4 in his last 5. Craig is "mid level" somehow, but about as easy as matchup as they could possibly find for Bo outside of your Jamie Picketts and Cody Brundages. Bo hasn't fought a single guy with a shred of potential or upside, not a single competent fighter that's even top 30 level yet and at MW...top 30 is pretty slim pickins still. Also just in a vacuum Bo's striking and wrestling haven't been coming along at all. If he's going to take such easy fights...he might as well be active.
 
