bo nickal career mismanagement is insane

Oscar Madison said: UFC Undefeated.



Craig was his entry into mid-level competition.



He's got 3-4 years to make his run -- and Find Out. Click to expand...

Craig is a 36 year old unathletic butt-scooter who has zero knockout power. He's 17-9, 1-4 in his last 5. Craig is "mid level" somehow, but about as easy as matchup as they could possibly find for Bo outside of your Jamie Picketts and Cody Brundages. Bo hasn't fought a single guy with a shred of potential or upside, not a single competent fighter that's even top 30 level yet and at MW...top 30 is pretty slim pickins still. Also just in a vacuum Bo's striking and wrestling haven't been coming along at all. If he's going to take such easy fights...he might as well be active.