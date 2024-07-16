Two of Ridley Scott classic films.





Blade Runner - Plot Summary:



Los Angeles, California, 2019. With towering skyscrapers looming over the dystopian mega-city, grizzled bounty hunter Rick Deckard is called out of retirement when rogue Nexus-6 replicants steal a spaceship and enter Earth. The order is crystal-clear: Deckard must seek out the illegal replicants and destroy them before they locate their creator.



However, as Deckard tries to fix the mistakes of those who want to play God, unprecedented, conflicting emotions cloud his judgement. Can uncertainty and empathy overshadow a Blade Runner's sense of duty?



Gladiator - Plot Summary:



In 180 A.D. Rome, the weary and dying emperor, Marcus Aurelius, names his loyal and triumphant general, Maximus Decimus Meridius, his successor and protector of Rome, much to the dismay of his haughty and unbalanced son, Commodus. But, instead, death and entrapment await, as the embittered and blind with rage rival rewards Rome's hero with an order for his execution, only to wind up as a slave to the former gladiator, Proximo.



From the vast deserts of North Africa, a new Maximo will rise as a gladiator, hacking and slashing his way through all the way up to Mother Rome and the unsuspecting dictator, Commodus. But will the popular general ever find peace in a long-awaited retribution?









