Movies Blade Runner vs. Gladiator - Which Ridley Scott film is better?

Which Ridley Scott film is better?

Two of Ridley Scott classic films.


Blade Runner - Plot Summary:

Los Angeles, California, 2019. With towering skyscrapers looming over the dystopian mega-city, grizzled bounty hunter Rick Deckard is called out of retirement when rogue Nexus-6 replicants steal a spaceship and enter Earth. The order is crystal-clear: Deckard must seek out the illegal replicants and destroy them before they locate their creator.

However, as Deckard tries to fix the mistakes of those who want to play God, unprecedented, conflicting emotions cloud his judgement. Can uncertainty and empathy overshadow a Blade Runner's sense of duty?

Gladiator - Plot Summary:

In 180 A.D. Rome, the weary and dying emperor, Marcus Aurelius, names his loyal and triumphant general, Maximus Decimus Meridius, his successor and protector of Rome, much to the dismay of his haughty and unbalanced son, Commodus. But, instead, death and entrapment await, as the embittered and blind with rage rival rewards Rome's hero with an order for his execution, only to wind up as a slave to the former gladiator, Proximo.

From the vast deserts of North Africa, a new Maximo will rise as a gladiator, hacking and slashing his way through all the way up to Mother Rome and the unsuspecting dictator, Commodus. But will the popular general ever find peace in a long-awaited retribution?




 
I like both movies a lot, but both suffer from slow/boring periods even if they have classic scenes. I lean heavily towards Blade Runner because aesthetically it's such an incredible achievement. It still holds up and looks better than 99.999% of movies nowadays (Including BR 2049)
 
Zer said:
I like both movies a lot, but both suffer from slow/boring periods even if they have classic scenes. I lean heavily towards Blade Runner because aesthetically it's such an incredible achievement. It still holds up and looks better than 99.999% of movies nowadays (Including BR 2049)
Well said my friend, thanks.
 
tears-in-rain-like-tears-in-rain.gif
 
Gladiator is a well done, fun, somewhat generic, pop-corn movie.
Blade Runner has it's flaws, but it is a lot more thought provoking.

Easy win for BR.
 
If you asked me what id rather watch right now it's Gladiator.

But I think Blade Runner is a more important film and was ahead of it's time.
 
Gladiator is more entertaining and rewatchable imo and one of those films you watch if its on tv

But blade runner is more iconic since it pretty much jump started cyberpunk genre in mainstream films
 
