PBP BKFC 58: Markulev vs. Kolev, Fri. 3/22, 3 PM ET/12 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,577
Reaction score
93,694
mSbdmiZ.jpeg


Friday 03.22.2024 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT
U.S. Broadcast: iPPV (TrillerTV), YouTube (Prelims)
Promotion: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Venue: Arena Sofia
Location: Sofia, Bulgaria
Enclosure: Ring


BKFC 58 Main Card (iPPV (TrillerTV)), 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT
205:Toni Markulev vs. Kaloyan Kolev
165: Ramadan Noaman vs. Vaso Bakočević
145: Zohrab Azimov vs. Veselin Ivanov
175: Yunus Emre Batan vs. Jivko Stoimenov
205: Dominik Estorer vs. Steve Pasche
HW: Mehdi Barghi vs. Nikolai Alexiev
205: Petr Beránek vs. Stanoi Tabakov
155: Felipe Maia vs. Angel Petkov
145: Tomas Vojtela vs. Ilian Adrianov

BKFC 58 Prelims (YouTube) 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT
W125: Daniela Graf vs. Nicole Schaefer
155: Ruslan Tokhtarov vs. Ludwig Wolper
185: Athanasios Zampelos vs. Emil Enchev

Live Prelims:



Odds:
3241.png


Sportsbook: TBA





fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
 
** All credits to @Kryptt for his tags **

rxWcHXC.gif


sg0Fv28.gif


@PurpleStorm
@bigwaverider
@Violent Violin
@Dick
@Ares Black
@Hellowhosthat
@EndlessCritic
@Thundarr
@Minnja
@DonQ94
@TCE
@BroRogan
@Jose Beehive
@CC27
@SCTwins
@muaythaidon1
@europe1
@NicholasJBasile
@CallMeCasual
@Sono07
@Sixstring
@PudzianFighter
@Pepy
@Bakayoko
@Koniradi98
@Andrey Kamensky
@BEATDOWNS
@LHWBelt
@Royce's Gi
@MMA4Life
@Trax
@Carrotman23
@Richard Fannin
@mS_?
@MGS
@CleverNameEh
@MusterX
@Simian Raticus
@Pakman
@Paynebringer
@SKYNET
@Dillydilly
@Gio
@Milkcarton42
@10mm
@RicardinhoPT
@Axe720
@Substance Abuse
@BFoe
@Brueskie
@Kyojiro Kagenuma
@CrocopHKtotheballs
@Linelo
@NationWideNinja
@fortheo
@Kaynan
@Gensoking
@Carsormyr
@Toothy
@wwkirk
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@BooBoyMan
@thiagoop
@Volador
@neandertal
@g*r*b
@Bradillac
@Stop Being Greedy
@Hart Break Kick 97
@Hanri
@HanoverFist33
@Cherry
@Afrikan
@Buff
@kingmob6
@Jason7227
@kibz
@Mask Of Winters
@wufabufa
@Jackonfire
@TempleoftheDog
@Espresso
@ThaiPlumRillo
@Prologue
@Dude Incredible
@helax
@TheBigJuicyGuy
@Char Jawz
@Marko Polo
@svmr_db
@Shay Brennan
@rode68
@Sensee
@Bobby Boulders
@Pizza Werewolf
@SenorFranko
@Stump
@StonedLemur
@bootsy
@BoxerMaurits
@Dunks
@KDR by RNC
@TXstriker
@MuffinsAppletree
@Doughie99
@MeatWagon06
@NinjaCat870
@Poirierfan
@tornado362
@aerius
@don't ask
@ryun253
@usernamee
@GueseGuy
@xhaydenx
@LiQuiD42
@ArmanHypeTrain
@NewLockGuy
@Ladder Master
@Siver!
@TITS
 
I must have missed one fight?

Is this the second fight?
 
Gio said:
mSbdmiZ.jpeg


Friday 03.22.2024 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT
U.S. Broadcast: iPPV (TrillerTV), YouTube (Prelims)
Promotion: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Venue: Arena Sofia
Location: Sofia, Bulgaria
Enclosure: Ring


BKFC 58 Main Card (iPPV (TrillerTV)), 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT
205:Toni Markulev vs. Kaloyan Kolev
165: Ramadan Noaman vs. Vaso Bakočević
145: Zohrab Azimov vs. Veselin Ivanov
175: Yunus Emre Batan vs. Jivko Stoimenov
205: Dominik Estorer vs. Steve Pasche
HW: Mehdi Barghi vs. Nikolai Alexiev
205: Petr Beránek vs. Stanoi Tabakov
155: Felipe Maia vs. Angel Petkov
145: Tomas Vojtela vs. Ilian Adrianov

BKFC 58 Prelims (YouTube) 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT
W125: Daniela Graf vs. Nicole Schaefer
155: Ruslan Tokhtarov vs. Ludwig Wolper
185: Athanasios Zampelos vs. Emil Enchev

Live Prelims:



Odds:
3241.png


Sportsbook: TBA





fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
Click to expand...

Thanks for the thread @Gio
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,501
Messages
55,282,770
Members
174,716
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top