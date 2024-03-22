Gio
Friday 03.22.2024 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT
U.S. Broadcast: iPPV (TrillerTV), YouTube (Prelims)
Promotion: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Venue: Arena Sofia
Location: Sofia, Bulgaria
Enclosure: Ring
BKFC 58 Main Card (iPPV (TrillerTV)), 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT
205:Toni Markulev vs. Kaloyan Kolev
165: Ramadan Noaman vs. Vaso Bakočević
145: Zohrab Azimov vs. Veselin Ivanov
175: Yunus Emre Batan vs. Jivko Stoimenov
205: Dominik Estorer vs. Steve Pasche
HW: Mehdi Barghi vs. Nikolai Alexiev
205: Petr Beránek vs. Stanoi Tabakov
155: Felipe Maia vs. Angel Petkov
145: Tomas Vojtela vs. Ilian Adrianov
BKFC 58 Prelims (YouTube) 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT
W125: Daniela Graf vs. Nicole Schaefer
155: Ruslan Tokhtarov vs. Ludwig Wolper
185: Athanasios Zampelos vs. Emil Enchev
Live Prelims:
