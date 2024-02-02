PBP BKFC 57 Hollywood: Palomino vs. Trout, Fri. 2/2, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread

OXPscv5.jpeg


Fri. February 2, 2024, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
Broadcast: BKTV App or PPV (TrillerTV)
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Location: Hollywood, Florida, U.S.
Number of BK Bouts: 13


All records in BKFC & BYB, not BK or Boxing or MMA

BKFC 57, BKTV App or TrillerTV, 9 PM ET/6 PM PT:
WW: Luis Palomino (9-0-0) vs. Austin Trout (1-0-0)
LW: Bryce Henry (3-0-0) vs. Robbie Peralta (3-0-0)
FW: Bryan Duran (5-0-0) vs. Louie Lopez (3-2-0)
LHW: John Michael Escoboza (8-1-0) vs. Isaac Doolittle (3-1-1)
BW: Alberto Blas (3-0-0) vs. Daniel Alvarez (1-1-0)
WFLW: Christine Vicens (2-0-0) vs. Sydney Smith (1-1-0)
HW: Leonardo Perdomo (2-0-0) vs. Bobby Brents (0-0-0)
FW: Justin Ibarrola (2-0-0) vs. Landon Williams (0-1-0)
FW: Edgard Plazaola (1-0-0) vs. Darrick Gates (1-4-0)
FLW: Matt Russo (2-0-0) vs. Justin Street (0-0-0)


BKFC 57 Prelims, BKTV App/TrillerTV/YouTube, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT:
BW: Chris Garcia (2-0-0) vs. Albert Inclan (1-1-0)
BW: Ryan Reber (4-0-0) vs. Derek Perez (2-1-0)
CW: Stephen Townsel (3-3-0) vs. Leo Bercier (3-1-0)



Weigh-Ins Results:
Luis Palomino (164.8) vs. Austin Trout (164.9) - (For vacant BKFC World Welterweight Title)
Bryce Henry (152.3) vs. Robbie Peralta (155.9)
Bryan Duran (145.2) vs. Louie Lopez (145.5)
Isaac Doolittle (184.8) vs. JoMi Escoboza (184.4)
Daniel Alvarez (138.3) vs. Alberto Blas (135.9)
Sydney Smith (124.7) vs. Christine Vicens (125.7)
Bobby Brents (263) vs. Leonardo Perdomo (248.6)
Justin Ibarrola (140.7) vs. Landon Williams (140.7)
Darrick Gates (143) vs. Edgard Plazaola (144.9)
Matt Russo (125.5) vs. Justin Street (125.7)
Chris Garcia (130.9) vs. Albert Inclan (130.3)
Derek Perez (135) vs. Ryan Reber (136.1)
Leo Bercier (206.5) vs. Steve Townsel (206.5)



Weigh-Ins:



Prelims: (FREE on YouTube)



Odds:
3190.png



Sportsbook: TBA


#BKFC57





fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
 
Last week's free card looked better than this. Can't believe the stuff they actually charge money for.
 
