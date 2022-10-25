BJJ Practitioners do you have a problem with how this ended?

Every single time I've ever competed in a grappling match, I see it as a fight. If I'm behind on points and catch a Kimura in a tournament, the arm is coming with me...and man I got a Bronze in the last Gi tournament I did because the dude tapped from my head and arm choke so I let go, then he kept grappling because the ref didn't see it. Ive had my arms fucked up for weeks, even a couple months from armbars and kimuras where I wasnt given an opportunity to tap, fingers dislocated and jarred badly during scrambles from I don't even know what. I've broken dudes ribs taking them down, I've had popped ribs and torn cartilage myself.



I don't know man...if Im up on points or have complete control, sure maybe I'll show some mercy and go slow, give them a chance to tap. But when I enter a tournament I realize what's at stake, usually there's no injuries but it's definitely part of the game. Wrestlers and Judokas get fucked up real bad all the time too, in a Greco tournament if you can launch them from back bodylock you aren't thinking "well I don't want to hurt him", you're putting than man in the ground.