BJJ Practitioners do you have a problem with how this ended?

TheWobbler
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2015
- Messages
- 5,722
- Reaction score
- 2,364
Comments seem mixed in the comment sections. Did the kid have to destroy his leg like that?
Comments seem mixed in the comment sections. Did the kid have to destroy his leg like that?
Very well put -- it really is a tough situation to gauge and happens fairly regularly, sadly. The only safety net really is to protect yourself at all times if you're the one being tapped. Some foresight of what was about to occur may have helped, but hindsight is 20/20 -- that just as easily may have happened to me, especially if $50K was on the line. The smallest fraction of reluctance in grappling can be the difference between winning and losing, as you described.Did he have to? No. That said, it's Jiu Jitsu not badminton, if you catch a sub and give someone even a brief moment to tap they can and often will use it as an opportunity to escape. In rolling you realize this all the time, sometimes the window between catching certain submissions and missing them is fractions of a second. I don't blame the kid, he let go of the heel hook immediately after getting the win.
Heel hooks are notorious for causing damage, as most of the time you literally only have a split second to tap before it’s too late. This is why I generally give Palhares a pass for all the people he injured with heel hooks.
As for this kid, it’s a grappling match not a fight, he could’ve eased into it but chose not to. A win is a win I guess.
I thought people had a problem with Palhares because he refused to let go even after the tapHeel hooks are notorious for causing damage, as most of the time you literally only have a split second to tap before it’s too late. This is why I generally give Palhares a pass for all the people he injured with heel hooks.
As for this kid, it’s a grappling match not a fight, he could’ve eased into it but chose not to. A win is a win I guess.
Heel hooks are notorious for causing damage, as most of the time you literally only have a split second to tap before it’s too late. This is why I generally give Palhares a pass for all the people he injured with heel hooks.
As for this kid, it’s a grappling match not a fight, he could’ve eased into it but chose not to. A win is a win I guess.
More like he refused to let go after the ref was trying to pull him off.I thought people had a problem with Palhares was he refused to let go even after the tap
Yeah man 100% agreed. Rolling in the gym, it's all chill and there's no reason for anyone to get injured. But in competition? Yeah don't show up if you're not willing to take a limb or lose a limb. I've had an elbow and knee hyperextended and I don't even remember how many times I grayed or blacked out from a choke. I don't recall ever popping another guy's joint, but I did win by knockout once when a guy tried to fight against a drop seoi nage and he faceplanted into the mat. Once we established he was fine it was pretty funny.Every single time I've ever competed in a grappling match, I see it as a fight. If I'm behind on points and catch a Kimura in a tournament, the arm is coming with me...and man I got a Bronze in the last Gi tournament I did because the dude tapped from my head and arm choke so I let go, then he kept grappling because the ref didn't see it. Ive had my arms fucked up for weeks, even a couple months from armbars and kimuras where I wasnt given an opportunity to tap, fingers dislocated and jarred badly during scrambles from I don't even know what. I've broken dudes ribs taking them down, I've had popped ribs and torn cartilage myself.
I don't know man...if Im up on points or have complete control, sure maybe I'll show some mercy and go slow, give them a chance to tap. But when I enter a tournament I realize what's at stake, usually there's no injuries but it's definitely part of the game. Wrestlers and Judokas get fucked up real bad all the time too, in a Greco tournament if you can launch them from back bodylock you aren't thinking "well I don't want to hurt him", you're putting than man in the ground.
Except Palhares held on after the tap and after the ref clearly told him to let go on multiple occasions.This is why I generally give Palhares a pass for all the people he injured with heel hooks.
.
Yes that is the reason. It wasn't for the subs, it's for him always holding on after the the tap. Guy seemed legit crazy. He always had a lost look on his face after holding on to the submissions and the ref literally having to pull him off over and over again like he didn't understand what he was doing wrong. There was some where he would make extra facial expressions while the ref was trying to pull him off. Dude isn't right in the head.I thought people had a problem with Palhares because he refused to let go even after the tap