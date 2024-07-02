Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Rumble and Gustaffson are way superior to anybody that Poatan has stepped into the cage with at LHW. Also, holding DC back over his loss to Jones at LHW is petty. Poatan hasn’t shown to handle anyone with genuine wrestling capability yet so it’s clumsy to say he wouldn’t get dismantled.
Context is everything. By your logic that means Bendo is better than Khabib.