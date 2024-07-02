RockyLockridge said: Why would DC be above him?



DC only has 7 LHw wins, to alex 6. Alex is 5-0 in LHW title fights. DC is 4-2



One more LHW win and they are tied on wins with alex having more defenses and no losses. Click to expand...

Rumble and Gustaffson are way superior to anybody that Poatan has stepped into the cage with at LHW. Also, holding DC back over his loss to Jones at LHW is petty. Poatan hasn’t shown to handle anyone with genuine wrestling capability yet so it’s clumsy to say he wouldn’t get dismantled.Context is everything. By your logic that means Bendo is better than Khabib.