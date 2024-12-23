Crime Biden commutes nearly all federal death sentences

Protectandserve

Protectandserve

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 26, 2011
Messages
11,948
Reaction score
8,246
From the article:
President Biden used his clemency authority Monday to commute the sentences of 37 of the 40 men on federal death row to life without parole, in one of the most significant moves taken against capital punishment in recent presidential history.

Biden did not commute the sentences of three men who were involved in cases of terrorism or hate-fueled mass murder, including Robert Bowers, convicted for the 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue; Dylann Roof, convicted for the 2015 mass shooting at a Black church in Charleston, S.C.; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon.


The far left are gonna love this. Can Trump rescind the pardons? Cause I bet he will want to try.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social Biden pardons thousands of US veterans convicted under law banning gay sex
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Thrawn33
Thrawn33
WokeWarrior
Crime Today Marcellus Williams an Innocent Black man was put to death over a murder he didnt commit
6 7 8
Replies
156
Views
5K
Oeshon
Oeshon

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,084
Messages
56,690,411
Members
175,352
Latest member
CyberCommander

Share this page

Back
Top