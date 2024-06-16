  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Best Elite WW grappler in history?

I remember a good few years ago the WW division was consisted of very elite grapplers such as Jake Shields, Rousimar Palhares, Damien Maia, Ben Askren, Jon Fitch etc.

Who would you say was the best grappler out of all of these?
Rousimar Palhares, on paper, seems to be the best, as he beat Jake Shields and Jon Fitch, but his wins are kind of controversial as he was accused of eye pokes in one of them I believe. He is an elite grappler, but he was also prone to bending the rules a little.

Jake Shields victory over Maia, imo, was pretty comprehensive, he really displayed some elite level grappling in that fight.

I really don’t know who was the best out of this lot. Who you do all think?

Note, this question is pure grappling ability, not general MMA ability.

Khabib also deserves a mention, but I wonder how he would have done against prime Fitch, Maia, Palhares, Askren, Shields etc.
 
i woudl think it would have to be Maia.
 
HHJ said:
GSP

/thread
I like GSP in in terms of MMA, he is the best.

But, in terms of pure grappling ability, is he really the best? Askren, Shirlds, Maia, Palhares etc are a nightmare for him in pure grappling imo.
 
Goonerview said:
I like GSP in in terms of MMA, he is the best.

But, in terms of pure grappling ability, is he really the best? Askren, Shirlds, Maia, Palhares etc are a nightmare for him in pure grappling imo.
Nah man, it's still GSP. Pure grappling, he wrecks those dudes.
 
Gsp works with Danaher and Gordon Ryan on the regular. He's probably gotten way better.
 
TCE said:
Nah man, it's still GSP. Pure grappling, he wrecks those dudes.
I'm not sure about that. He basically molded his grappling for control. Takedown based on speed, and control. A Pure natural grappler from a stand still position will most likely beat him. GSP is still impressive, but I woudn't put him at the top of the list...
 
Sometimes it's a lot easier if we could seperate 'grappler' into 'wrestler' and 'submission artist'
 
kingmob6 said:
I'm not sure about that. He basically molded his grappling for control. Takedown based on speed, and control. A Pure natural grappler from a stand still position will most likely beat him. GSP is still impressive, but I woudn't put him at the top of the list...
Against Askren, Shields, Maia and Pahares, I'm pretty confident GSP takes them in pure grappling.
 
Goonerview said:
shield's controversial split decision victory of Maia was hardly "comprehensive"
 
