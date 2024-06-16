Best Elite WW grappler in history?

I remember a good few years ago the WW division was consisted of very elite grapplers such as Jake Shields, Rousimar Palhares, Damien Maia, Ben Askren, Jon Fitch etc.



Who would you say was the best grappler out of all of these?

Rousimar Palhares, on paper, seems to be the best, as he beat Jake Shields and Jon Fitch, but his wins are kind of controversial as he was accused of eye pokes in one of them I believe. He is an elite grappler, but he was also prone to bending the rules a little.



Jake Shields victory over Maia, imo, was pretty comprehensive, he really displayed some elite level grappling in that fight.



I really don’t know who was the best out of this lot. Who you do all think?



Note, this question is pure grappling ability, not general MMA ability.



Khabib also deserves a mention, but I wonder how he would have done against prime Fitch, Maia, Palhares, Askren, Shields etc.