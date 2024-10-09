Best conditioning ever in MMA?

Rubios

Jan 19, 2024
109
121
Taking everything into account.

Functional strenght & strength endurance, cardio, agility, speed, explossiveness, quickness, mobility...

I don't mind PEDs.

Thks for the insight!
 
Kamaru, Yan, Dillashaw, Holloway, Mighty Mouse, Merab, GSP, Jon Jones are some of the names that come to mind for me.
 
Your list of attributes isn't conditioning, it's athletic attributes of which conditioning is one of those things. I'd say @HuskySamoan has good list but I'd add Khabib who was a super athlete (fast twitch, great engine, super strong) to that list along with Anderson Silva who whilst extremely technical, got away with a lot because of his athleticism.
 
recency bias, but you could make a case for merab for sure. the guy is like a little machine.
 
Khabib for me.

The pace and pressure he would put out was > than what Merab does.

Merab really doesn't try to hurt or finish anyone, just smother them to "stop the real fighting."

Khabib was trying to kill people. His fight with Abel Trujillo was astounding, and the number of takedowns that he had.

If they were the same size, Khabib would melt and finish Merab, and would have the ability to dominate him in the technical grappling, and by a country mile.
 
