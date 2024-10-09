Best conditioning ever in MMA?

Rubios said: Taking everything into account.



Functional strenght & strength endurance, cardio, agility, speed, explossiveness, quickness, mobility...



I don't mind PEDs.



Thks for the insight! Click to expand...

Khabib for me.The pace and pressure he would put out was > than what Merab does.Merab really doesn't try to hurt or finish anyone, just smother them to "stop the real fighting."Khabib was trying to kill people. His fight with Abel Trujillo was astounding, and the number of takedowns that he had.If they were the same size, Khabib would melt and finish Merab, and would have the ability to dominate him in the technical grappling, and by a country mile.