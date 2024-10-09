Best conditioning ever in MMA?

Even though I hate em, Colby had pretty good conditioning sir.Kamaru, Yan, Dillashaw, Holloway, Mighty Mouse, Merab, GSP, Jon Jones are some of the names that come to mind for me.
the lawler fight is a dizzying amount of strikes and cardio shown.Even though I hate em, Colby had pretty good conditioning sir.
Very hard to look past Romero. His athleticism was ridiculous.
Taking everything into account.
Functional strenght & strength endurance, cardio, agility, speed, explossiveness, quickness, mobility...
I don't mind PEDs.
Thks for the insight!
