What could the fittest, best conditioned MMA fighter ever run in the 100m up to a track 10000?

This. I have no clue.

Take the guy you believe has/had the best conditions ever, with no specific training besides the cardio/roadwork they do in their training.
In the peak shape of his life, and going absolutely all out @ every distance.
Assuming he is perfectly well paced in order to get the best possible time for his maximum effort.

100, 200, 400, 800, 1500/mile, 5000, 10000. A 3000 guess would be nice.

Thks for the insight!
 
Greg hardy probably at shorter distance he is winning. Brocl Lesnar too
 
Nate Quarry is the answer

nate-quarry-run.gif
 
Adesanya would beat a prime 2009 Usain Bolt in 100 meters if Romero was chasing him

giphy.gif



Also Bethe Correira would win the Olympics high jump gold medal if she trained a bit more

bethe-correira-jump.gif
 
Somebody from Jackson Wink MMA Academy would have achieved that feat
 
