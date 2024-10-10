Best athleticism/comprehensive fitness in MMA ever

R

Rubios

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
114
Reaction score
125
I made a thread trying to raise this question, but as I'm not an English speaker I used the wrong word (conditioning) and most of the answers lean towards cardio/stamina alone.

You can delete the other thread if needed.

I hope the wording fits the actual topic well this time.

I'm interested in the upper echelon taking into account all the physical attributes (wink, wink) involved in fighting, such as (but not limited to) weight/strength ratio, functional strenght and strength endurance, stamina, speed, quickness, mobility, flexibility, agility, explosiveness, coordination, balance...

Thanks in advance for the insight.
I'm putting on the table Islam, Sage, Yoel and MM.

"Usman with knees" would enter the conversation, IMO.
 
Sage? As in, Sage Northcutt??? No.

Of those listed, MM is the only one with a claim, IMO. Neither Islam or Yoel are particularly fast.

The best pure athlete I've seen in MMA, who possesses all the attributes you listed, is GSP.
 
Fedor, so far imo

Using your list of criteria especially
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Best conditioning ever in MMA?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
909
krelianx
krelianx

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,352
Messages
56,316,068
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top