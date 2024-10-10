Best athleticism/comprehensive fitness in MMA ever

I made a thread trying to raise this question, but as I'm not an English speaker I used the wrong word (conditioning) and most of the answers lean towards cardio/stamina alone.



You can delete the other thread if needed.



I hope the wording fits the actual topic well this time.



I'm interested in the upper echelon taking into account all the physical attributes (wink, wink) involved in fighting, such as (but not limited to) weight/strength ratio, functional strenght and strength endurance, stamina, speed, quickness, mobility, flexibility, agility, explosiveness, coordination, balance...



Thanks in advance for the insight.

I'm putting on the table Islam, Sage, Yoel and MM.



"Usman with knees" would enter the conversation, IMO.