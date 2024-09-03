svmr_db
YouTube chapters below
0:00 Intro
0:44 Parade in Chicago
2:24 Looking back on the Leon win
4:20 Toughest time in his carrer
7:31 Who's the second greatest WW champ behind GSP?
9:29 Kamaru Usman feud
12:26 Who wins between Usman/JDM?
13:40 What's going on with Shavkat?
16:00 Who Belal wants next?
17:10 How the fight with Shavkat looks?
18:18 Support out sponsors Manscaped and NordVPN
20:12 Who's a harder fight Usman or Shavkat?
22:19 Would Belal go to 185 and thoughts on Sean Strickland
24:45 What a fight with Sean looks like?
26:10 If Conor could ever make it to a title shot at 170
28:22 Dream guest on Remember The Show w/ Jason Anik