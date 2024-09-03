Media Belal Muhammad says he'll finish Shavkat & slap Strickland around

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
16,533
Reaction score
63,804


YouTube chapters below

0:00 Intro
0:44 Parade in Chicago
2:24 Looking back on the Leon win
4:20 Toughest time in his carrer
7:31 Who's the second greatest WW champ behind GSP?
9:29 Kamaru Usman feud
12:26 Who wins between Usman/JDM?
13:40 What's going on with Shavkat?
16:00 Who Belal wants next?
17:10 How the fight with Shavkat looks?
18:18 Support out sponsors Manscaped and NordVPN
20:12 Who's a harder fight Usman or Shavkat?
22:19 Would Belal go to 185 and thoughts on Sean Strickland
24:45 What a fight with Sean looks like?
26:10 If Conor could ever make it to a title shot at 170
28:22 Dream guest on Remember The Show w/ Jason Anik
 
MigitAs said:
lol defend the belt once
Click to expand...

Maybe if he can survive and drag Shavkat into the later rounds Shavkat could be exposed as having Greg Hardy level cardio, who knows? :eek:
 
Who is he again?
I can never remember his name..
 
Sad when the champ has to tell tall tales to make himself relevant
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Shavkat Says Belal Fight was Offered on October Salt Lake City Card
2 3
Replies
51
Views
985
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,481
Messages
56,126,957
Members
175,075
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top