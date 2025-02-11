  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Belal goes all in on Strickland

Arm Barbarian

Arm Barbarian

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jul 17, 2013
Messages
42,541
Reaction score
38,722
War of words heating up...Wonder if pink goof can set up a match between these two at catch weight? The new BAMF title? Boring ass mofos?



www.mmafighting.com

Belal Muhammad rips Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss: ‘He’s a coward, and it shows in his fights’

UFC champ Belal Muhammad was not kind to Sean Strickland following his lopsided loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

Belal, on Strickland:

"Even when you’re down four rounds, he doesn’t go all out. He doesn’t have it in him unless there’s five seconds left in the fight, and he wants to yell and have that highlight reel, and wants people to say he’s crazy, he’s nuts. He’s not. He’s just a racist little clown that’s hiding in a body of a fighter. He’s a scared little boy hiding in the body of a fighter. He’s a coward, and he shows it in his fights.”
 
Last edited:
Agreed with all that weak sauce fighting style, but Belal needs to be a bit more mature with the attacks on character. Sean is clearly emotionally damaged. He has shown a desire to reform, in the sense that he was once a skinhead and is no longer. Sure, he still has outbursts and what not, but celebrity and wealth corrupt event he strongest of characters, and he is certainly not that, so give him some slack.

Sure, denigrate his fighting; but when it comes to a person's character, Belal should approach Sean with the hand of being and not the hand of non-being. Additionally, I do not approve of kicking a man when he is down. Kick a man when they need to be brought down to size, not when they need upbringing.

TLDR: Me like Belal diss Sean fighting. Me no like Belal diss Sean character. Me no like general tone.
 
he's right that sean is boring, belal is also boring but he doesn't claim he's gonna go to war for the fans and go to the death. It's almost like a comedic irony that sean claims he will go to war and then fights like a sissy
 
A fight between them? PFF, who want´s to see that?
I wonder what the intend of IDGAF of his name is. Playing hard nosed on some social media vid is also lame as fuck.
 
Good video and good points thanks for sharing
I don't think strickland is a coward, but I do feel if he wants to say shit like kill or be killed or im willing to die in there he should at l3ast be more aggressive instead of lying to his fans
 
Belal (a bit of a bore himself, historically) isn't wrong. Strickland needs to step on the gas a bit more in the ring, not just on the Mic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

blaseblase
Belal wants to fight Shavkat next over Usman
Replies
18
Views
745
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
Wormwood
Shavkat Says Belal Fight was Offered on October Salt Lake City Card
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,250
Messages
56,886,242
Members
175,443
Latest member
negodary

Share this page

Back
Top