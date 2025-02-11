Arm Barbarian
War of words heating up...Wonder if pink goof can set up a match between these two at catch weight? The new BAMF title? Boring ass mofos?
Belal, on Strickland:
"Even when you’re down four rounds, he doesn’t go all out. He doesn’t have it in him unless there’s five seconds left in the fight, and he wants to yell and have that highlight reel, and wants people to say he’s crazy, he’s nuts. He’s not. He’s just a racist little clown that’s hiding in a body of a fighter. He’s a scared little boy hiding in the body of a fighter. He’s a coward, and he shows it in his fights.”
Belal Muhammad rips Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss: ‘He’s a coward, and it shows in his fights’
UFC champ Belal Muhammad was not kind to Sean Strickland following his lopsided loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.
www.mmafighting.com
