Agreed with all that weak sauce fighting style, but Belal needs to be a bit more mature with the attacks on character. Sean is clearly emotionally damaged. He has shown a desire to reform, in the sense that he was once a skinhead and is no longer. Sure, he still has outbursts and what not, but celebrity and wealth corrupt event he strongest of characters, and he is certainly not that, so give him some slack.



Sure, denigrate his fighting; but when it comes to a person's character, Belal should approach Sean with the hand of being and not the hand of non-being. Additionally, I do not approve of kicking a man when he is down. Kick a man when they need to be brought down to size, not when they need upbringing.



TLDR: Me like Belal diss Sean fighting. Me no like Belal diss Sean character. Me no like general tone.