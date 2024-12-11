Colby goes off in latest interview,Disses everyone, Wants a trilogy with Usman & says Jon Jones is ..."flamboyant"

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
1,114
Reaction score
1,523


0:00 Starts off attacking Lebron james and Diddy, cries about defunding the police,
praises the police & wants them jailed
<RIP>
1:19 makes a disgusting joke about Belal pager blowing up..

2:30 talks about training with buckley

4:08 talks about ian garry being a Cuckhold

6:27: talks about shavkat

10:34 talks about his fight with leon MAKES AN EXCUSE ABOUT BEING SICK WITH ALTITUDE
SICKNESS and breaking his foot and being compromised..

15:35 talks about donald trump being the best person in the world

17:16 wants to fight usman says he was cheated blames the Ref.

18:40 reaction on trump saying khabib being his favorite fighter

20:50 talks about Khabib making scam coins

23:23 says jon jones is zesty says jon jones in college only dates fat women
and knows about his "DARK" past...

Of course the holier than thou UFC purist fanboys are gonna hold him accountable for what he said right....
<surebuddy> <{nope}>
 
Last edited:
typical UFC fanboys time after time proving my point, again and again.
So its ok for colby to continue to make excuses blame the Ref for him losing to usman TWICE but yall
have a melt down with jamal hill...

Colby is the definition of a coward, talks crap gets ran down and punked in public
talks about peoples kids & sleeping with men's wives, then gets Attacked,
calls the police, presses charges and all that weasel shit.
got 3 title shots and FAILED
Makes excuse after excuse, lies, didnt pay his trainer, says very bad things that crosses the line,
backstabs his friends Basically does all the shit you crybabies claim to not like,

yet you look in the comment section its like hes the second coming of christ..
You cant make this shit up.

and why is he so obsessed with Lebron james
<lmao>
 
Last edited:
WokeWarrior said:


all ima say is Colby you better hope you never cross paths with jon jones...
cause boy if jon jones ever snapped and went after colby physically
I would feel so sorry for colby's mother & sister...
Click to expand...

Need to timestamp bro.
 
WokeWarrior said:
typical UFC fanboys time after time proving my point, again and again.

Colby is the definition of a coward, talks crap gets ran down and punked in public
talks about peoples kids & sleeping with men's wives, then gets Attacked,
calls the police, presses charges and all that weasel shit.
got 3 title shots and FAILED
Makes excuse after excuse, lies, didnt pay his trainer, says very bad things that crosses the line,
backstabs his friends Basically does all the shit you crybabies claim to not like,

yet you look in the comment section its like hes the second coming of christ..
You cant make this shit up.

and why is he so obsessed with Lebron james
<lmao>
Click to expand...
It’s crazy how so many “MMA fans” don’t care about actual fights in the slightest. These people only care about weird social media feuds between grown men. It’s just bizarre.

It’s no different than the people who watch Kansas City games to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift.
 
Last edited:
WokeWarrior said:


0:00 Starts off attacking Lebron james and Diddy, cries about defunding the police,
praises the police & wants them jailed
<RIP>
1:19 makes a disgusting joke about Belal pager blowing up..

2:30 talks about training with buckley

4:08 talks about ian garry being a Cuckhold

6:27: talks about shavkat

10:34 talks about his fight with leon MAKES AN EXCUSE ABOUT BEING SICK WITH ALTITUDE
SICKNESS and breaking his foot and being compromised..

15:35 talks about donald trump being the best person in the world

17:16 wants to fight usman says he was cheated blames the Ref.

18:40 reaction on trump saying khabib being his favorite fighter

20:50 talks about Khabib making scam coins

23:23 says jon jones is zesty says jon jones in college only dates fat women
and knows about his "DARK" past...

Of course the holier than thou UFC purist fanboys are gonna hold him accountable for what he said right....
<surebuddy> <{nope}>
Click to expand...

This guy calls Jon Jones flamboyant?

FDYMzVEX0AIS8vB.jpg:large


<36><JonesLaugh>
 
Gabe said:
Haven’t heard this guy since he shit the bed in his undeserved title shot a year ago. Hopefully Buckley KOs him into retirement.
Click to expand...
I hadn't either.

I listened to this whole thing. He is truely one of the most repulsive people I have ever observed. A disgusting undignified cretin, not a man.

His desperation is incredible, and oozes off him. A sad existence, IMO.

WAR BUCK!
 
This dude really trying to say that someone else is in the closet? Bozo has worse self awareness than a newborn baby
 
Last Falconry said:
This dude really trying to say that someone else is in the closet? Bozo has worse self awareness than a newborn baby
Click to expand...
I don't really know how to judge these things usually, but that was def the vibe I was getting too.
 
Lol of course he wants to fight Usman again. 37 and 0-3 is right up his alley. He thinks he can have a competitive fight and convince people he's still a top fighter.
 
WokeWarrior said:
So its ok for colby to continue to make excuses blame the Ref for him losing to usman TWICE but yall
Click to expand...
What are you even talking about

Colby being a coping loser since losing to Usman in 2019 has been pretty well documented and made fun of here on Sherdog quite a lot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Is Dana White in a secret Relationship with Jon Jones?
2
Replies
22
Views
877
Old Man
Old Man

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,392
Messages
56,644,082
Members
175,328
Latest member
Jawid

Share this page

Back
Top