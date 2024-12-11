Colby goes off in latest interview,Disses everyone, Wants a trilogy with Usman & says Jon Jones is ..."flamboyant"

WokeWarrior
0:00 Starts off attacking Lebron james and Diddy, cries about defunding the police,
praises the police & wants them jailed
1:19 makes a disgusting joke about Belal pager blowing up..
2:30 talks about training with buckley
4:08 talks about ian garry being a Cuckhold
6:27: talks about shavkat
10:34 talks about his fight with leon MAKES AN EXCUSE ABOUT BEING SICK WITH ALTITUDE
SICKNESS and breaking his foot and being compromised..
15:35 talks about donald trump being the best person in the world
17:16 wants to fight usman says he was cheated blames the Ref.
18:40 reaction on trump saying khabib being his favorite fighter
20:50 talks about Khabib making scam coins
23:23 says jon jones is zesty says jon jones in college only dates fat women
and knows about his "DARK" past...
Of course the holier than thou UFC purist fanboys are gonna hold him accountable for what he said right....
Last edited: