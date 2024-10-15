HoiceNJuicy
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 121
- Reaction score
- 976
Likely in response to:
Likely in response to:
hahaI guarantee when it's all said and done Ilia ends up being the better champion and having the better/more memorable career, and Belal knows it
He was responding to this not that IG live
Nahh. He would be better off just calling him a midget or something
I feel he could have done better honestly the Diddy comparison would be funnier with a different photo.
10-7 indeed. Folks will deny it because it's Belal. But that's gold.
I love it lol. Should be a shoop threadI feel he could have done better honestly the Diddy comparison would be funnier with a different photo.
Maybe that pic of ilia flexing his abs in the mirror shopped to have baby oil on the counter.