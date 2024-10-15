Media Belal 10-7s Topuria

HoiceNJuicy

HoiceNJuicy

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 8, 2020
Messages
121
Reaction score
976
mXymX6r.jpeg



Likely in response to:

 
Crazy how many fighters gargle an obviously shot Usmans balls.
Hoping for podcast invites?
 
I guarantee when it's all said and done Ilia ends up being the better champion and having the better/more memorable career, and Belal knows it
 
He's a native English speaker, and this is the best he can do against a foreigner?

Man, these new dudes are lame.
 
Last edited:
Blanqa Blanqua said:
<{you!}>

10-7 indeed. Folks will deny it because it's Belal. But that's gold.
Click to expand...
I feel he could have done better honestly the Diddy comparison would be funnier with a different photo.

Maybe that pic of ilia flexing his abs in the mirror shopped to have baby oil on the counter.
 
the difference is illias disses had a ring of truth about them
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wreckless
Illia Topuria Roasts Belal Muhammad
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,733
Messages
56,342,204
Members
175,174
Latest member
crarnsin

Share this page

Back
Top