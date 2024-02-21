Beginning of the end of the UFC?

Been a hardcore fan since just before The Ultimate Fighter season 1. The concentration on the WWE theatrics such has Conor McGregor has been glorified since he launched the sport internationally at a main stream level and the UFC has been stuck on that formula since then while simultaneously rewarding fighters who simply win in a boring fashion instead of keeping fighters that don’t have the best records but simply put on a good show. Along with many other people long time fans I’ve talked to have predicted this way of doing business would be short lived in the sense of decades to come. Now that the UFC doesn’t have the fighters it used to even to the point that they can’t even get any of their big names to step up on a 2 months notice to fight at UFC 300 to perform a “super fight”. The long and overhyped Dana White main event announcement has caused a major let down along the mma community along with the disappointing increase in PPV prices. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time as the merge of Bellator and the PFL have gained severe hype and momentum and my assumption that if the PFL would put on an awesome card at the same time UFC 300 arrived the PFL might actually beat the UFC at this particular. And lo and behold that’s exactly what their doing. Is this the beginning of the end of fhe UFC reign? Curious on everyone’s thoughts.
IMG_9805.jpeg
 
The severe hype of Bellator/PFL merger barely been a blip on the radar of many. Personally I like the merger but people I talk fights with DGAF. They mistake right off is thinking they can have some momentum doing anything around the time of 300. I wish them well.
 
PFL could actually draw more "hard core" fans but the UFC is a brand and the casuals, who out number the hard core by A LOT, will watch UFC.
 
lol at rewarding boring fighters. This is completely made up and has never been true. Look no further than Belal Muhammad being the clear #1 contender and not even being one of the three offers to the champion.
 
For me the UFC started dying during Teila Tuli Vs Gerard Gordeau.
 
CntgetPs5 said:
while simultaneously rewarding fighters who simply win in a boring fashion instead of keeping fighters that don’t have the best records but simply put on a good show.
lmao. Tell that to Phil Davis, Liz Carmouche, Jon Fitch, Yushin Okami, Jake Shields, Corey Anderson, Blagoy Ivanov, Ramazan Emeev, Rocco Martin, Brett Johns, Rustam Khabilov, Elias Theodorou etc etc.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
lmao. Tell that to Phil Davis, Liz Carmouche, Jon Fitch, Yushin Okami, Jake Shields, Corey Anderson, Blagoy Ivanov, Ramazan Emeev, Rocco Martin, Brett Johns, Rustam Khabilov, Elias Theodorou etc etc.
I wish I would have worded it better. My point is that if a fighter is not exciting but still brings in PPV buys the UFC will keep them for example Colby Covington prime example.
 
Just lol @ this

These threads have been made on this forum since I had my first account back in like 2005, but somehow UFC just keeps taking in more money every year.

And for real, how can you say 'rewarding boring fighters" without realizing the direct conflict Belal is to that statement lol
 
CntgetPs5 said:
I wish I would have worded it better. My point is that if a fighter is not exciting but still brings in PPV buys the UFC will keep them for example Colby Covington prime example.
Colby's had some good fights, primarily the Usman ones.
 
Far from dying but it has declined
Or at least stopped growing a while back

It will never be a mainstream sport and although it is currently ahead of boxing, I don't think it's to the degree of a few years ago and certainly not close to boxing years ago

Today's society is soft and care more about plant based diets than watching human cock fighting

Half this forum prefers wmma, that tells you everything

Too much soy
 
It's not the beginning of the end. It's the end of the beginning.

<TheWire1>
 
CntgetPs5 said:
Now that the UFC doesn’t have the fighters it used to even to the point that they can’t even get any of their big names to step up on a 2 months notice to fight at UFC 300 to perform a “super fight”. The long and overhyped Dana White main event announcement has caused a major let down along the mma community along with the disappointing increase in PPV prices. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time as the merge of Bellator and the PFL have gained severe hype and momentum and my assumption that if the PFL would put on an awesome card at the same time UFC 300 arrived the PFL might actually beat the UFC at this particular. And lo and behold that’s exactly what their doing. Is this the beginning of the end of fhe UFC reign? Curious on everyone’s thoughts.
This is pure delusion on your part. 300 is the most stacked card ever made. And Pereira v Hill is clearly a bigger main event than Ferreira v Bader.
 
