Beginning of the end of the UFC?

Been a hardcore fan since just before The Ultimate Fighter season 1. The concentration on the WWE theatrics such has Conor McGregor has been glorified since he launched the sport internationally at a main stream level and the UFC has been stuck on that formula since then while simultaneously rewarding fighters who simply win in a boring fashion instead of keeping fighters that don’t have the best records but simply put on a good show. Along with many other people long time fans I’ve talked to have predicted this way of doing business would be short lived in the sense of decades to come. Now that the UFC doesn’t have the fighters it used to even to the point that they can’t even get any of their big names to step up on a 2 months notice to fight at UFC 300 to perform a “super fight”. The long and overhyped Dana White main event announcement has caused a major let down along the mma community along with the disappointing increase in PPV prices. This couldn’t have happened at a worse time as the merge of Bellator and the PFL have gained severe hype and momentum and my assumption that if the PFL would put on an awesome card at the same time UFC 300 arrived the PFL might actually beat the UFC at this particular. And lo and behold that’s exactly what their doing. Is this the beginning of the end of fhe UFC reign? Curious on everyone’s thoughts.