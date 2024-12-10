Battle calls out Prates

svmr_db said: UFC isn't going to give him a step up considering he missed weight by 4+ lbs, he should've made weight if he wanted to face a ranked opponent next. Click to expand...

I wouldn't bother with statements like this personally, I've already seen the UFC give Till a title fight against woodley after missing 4.5 pounds against thompson in his hometown in a fight he even admits he lost.So while you are probably right and that's how it should go. But we both know how it is, ain't always as ought to be.