Battle calls out Prates

Well actually battle has already co-mained a ESPN+ card. I could absolutely see him getting something like.... Gilbert burns or Vicente Luque.... he is on 7 fight winstreak i thought (edit: 5 fight winstreak)Battle can keep dreaming, he's not getting a ranked opponent next lol.
Well actually battle has already co-mained a ESPN+ card. I could absolutely see him getting something like.... Gilbert burns or Vicente Luque.... he is on 7 fight winstreak i thought (edit: 5 fight winstreak)
I wouldn't bother with statements like this personally, I've already seen the UFC give Till a title fight against woodley after missing 4.5 pounds against thompson in his hometown in a fight he even admits he lost.UFC isn't going to give him a step up considering he missed weight by 4+ lbs, he should've made weight if he wanted to face a ranked opponent next.