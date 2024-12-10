Battle calls out Prates

Hell yeah!
May the largest very small ear win!
Although it is pretty clear Pratos had an ear enlargement from the picture.
A cheap one.
 
Last edited:
No thanks Prates deserves better things. Battle should be fight Salikhov.
 
Battle can keep dreaming, he's not getting a ranked opponent next lol.
 
svmr_db said:
Battle can keep dreaming, he's not getting a ranked opponent next lol.
Click to expand...
Well actually battle has already co-mained a ESPN+ card. I could absolutely see him getting something like.... Gilbert burns or Vicente Luque.... he is on 7 fight winstreak i thought (edit: 5 fight winstreak)
 
RockyLockridge said:
Well actually battle has already co-mained a ESPN+ card. I could absolutely see him getting something like.... Gilbert burns or Vicente Luque.... he is on 7 fight winstreak i thought (edit: 5 fight winstreak)
Click to expand...

UFC isn't going to give him a step up considering he missed weight by 4+ lbs, he should've made weight if he wanted to face a ranked opponent next.
 
svmr_db said:
UFC isn't going to give him a step up considering he missed weight by 4+ lbs, he should've made weight if he wanted to face a ranked opponent next.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't bother with statements like this personally, I've already seen the UFC give Till a title fight against woodley after missing 4.5 pounds against thompson in his hometown in a fight he even admits he lost.

So while you are probably right and that's how it should go. But we both know how it is, ain't always as ought to be.
 
Someone's getting KO'd. I'd watch it, sucks a prospect has to die for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CroCopsLHK
Whos gonna break out of the WW rat race?
Replies
3
Views
215
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende
Vampire life
Prates vs MVP
Replies
14
Views
613
Nobru
Nobru
Koala
Forget about Dagestan, the Fighting Nerds is the next big thing
2 3
Replies
43
Views
860
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
ExitLUPin
The Fighting Nerds (Borralho, Prates, Jean, Ruffy) are 13-0 in UFC now, 41 win streak combined between the 4
Replies
3
Views
394
Fact Checker
Fact Checker
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC on ESPN+ 105: 11.9 9pm ET Carlos Prates vs Neil Magny *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
182
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,259
Messages
56,636,610
Members
175,322
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top