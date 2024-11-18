  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Whos gonna break out of the WW rat race?

It's true that division is a snake pit right now for Belal. We have Michael Morales, Prates, Bryan Battle, Oban Elliot. Who do you see rising to the top?
 
I haven't seen too much of Oban, but Prates has the best chance, in my opinion. I think Morales could struggle against the better wrestlers. Bryan Battle's ceiling is low and I think Belal has a lot to worry about right now, with guys like Shavkat and JDM at the top anyway.
 
I haven't seen too much of Oban, but Prates has the best chance, in my opinion. I think Morales could struggle against the better wrestlers. Bryan Battle's ceiling is low and I think Belal has a lot to worry about right now, with guys like Shavkat and JDM at the top anyway.
Why's Bryan Battles ceiling low?
 
